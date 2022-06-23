Trive Capital | Real Estate Completes Acquisition of Madison on the Lake

Located minutes from Hobby Airport, Madison on the Lake offers lakefront access and several acres of green space in an urban setting with easy access to the area's employment hubs. The property's highly desirable community amenities include two large swimming pools, one of which overlooks the lake, an updated fitness center and clubhouse.

"The acquisition of Madison on the Lake is an exciting opportunity that is well-positioned for long-term value creation through unit and common area improvements. The community offers residents a unique living experience at an attainable price point and should perform well through economic cycles. We are thrilled to partner with Sentinel Peak on such a compelling project," said Troy Daniel, Founding Partner of Trive Capital Real Estate.

"Trive's real estate team is focused on opportunities characterized by off-the-run sourcing, value-add potential, and strong investment fundamentals. Madison on the Lake checks all of these boxes and is a great fit for our strategy," added Conner Searcy, Managing Partner of Trive Capital.

Trive Capital Real Estate focuses on investing in stabilized acquisition, value-add repositioning, and ground-up development opportunities through both joint venture relationships and on a direct basis. Trive's philosophy is centered around creating value at the asset level through a hands-on, collaborative approach.

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

SOURCE Trive Capital