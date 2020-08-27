Trive Capital Partners with Experienced Management Team to Launch NuBridge

"Our team is pleased to be partnering with Trive to create a differentiated real estate lending platform," said NuBridge CEO Bill Komperda. "NuBridge will deliver speed, certainty, and service to our borrowers by leveraging technology and offering creative, flexible capital solutions. We look forward to building our business with Trive's financial backing and operational expertise."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the NuBridge management team in launching a business that will be a leader in providing attractive, flexible financing solutions to property owners," commented Conner Searcy, Managing Partner at Trive Capital. "Ed, Bill, and their team are skilled operators who can scale a highly differentiated lending platform."

Ed Resendez, President and COO of NuBridge, stated "Given the current market environment and the long-term growth trends in our target markets, we believe this is the ideal time to be a capital provider to an underserved sector of the real estate industry. The collective experience of the entire team at NuBridge positions us well to support our partners and grow our business."

About NuBridge

Headquartered in Los Angeles County, California, NuBridge is a new real estate lending platform that focuses on making first-lien, short-term bridge loans for multifamily, mixed-use, office, retail, industrial, warehouse, mobile home parks, and self-storage properties around the United States. NuBridge is targeting loans that are between $1-$10 million in amount and 12-24 months in term.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion in aggregate capital commitments. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

SOURCE Trive Capital

