Trive Capital: We Are Active + Seeking New Special Situation & Buyout Opportunities

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, has remained active in 2020 despite continued economic disruptions and volatility in the market caused by COVID-19. Since July, we have closed seven (7) new platforms, collectively representing over $400 million of revenues, across our Core Buyout and Structured Capital strategies.

Trive's recent investments span a diverse set of industries and have ranged from healthy businesses unaffected by the pandemic, to situations where business leaders were seeking a flexible capital solution and/or an operationally focused capital partner in light of the challenging macro environment.

"The past three months have been the most active period for new deal closings in Trive's history. Our flexible investment mandate and operationally hands-on approach to support our partners remains well-suited for the current environment. We are excited to continue partnering with owners and executives looking to push their strategically viable businesses past key inflection points, including the headwinds created by COVID-19, and realize their full potential," said Trive Capital Managing Partner, Conner Searcy.

We continue to actively seek new Core Buyout and Structured Capital investment opportunities. Our ability to provide bespoke capital solutions, coupled with our successful track record in navigating through complex situations, provides business owners and management teams the certainty of execution needed during this continued and challenging COVID-19 environment.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion in aggregate capital commitments. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

