Trive Structured Capital | Acquisition Financing

As detailed below, Trive has significant experience helping companies execute on M&A, providing operational support and resources in addition to creative, bespoke capital solutions.

TRIVE DIFFERENTIATION – ACQUISITION FINANCING

Flexibility Around Cash Pay; Focus on Long Term Value Creation

Unlike traditional junior capital providers, Trive does not need to generate current cash pay, enabling the business to retain cash flow and provide extra liquidity during acquisition integration. With this structure, Trive is aligned in driving long term value creation vs. burdening the business with a high cash coupon.

Operational Capabilities to Assist in Execution

Trive's deal teams have a long track record of coming alongside management teams to assist with M&A, with the ability to help with business due diligence, legal documentation and integration planning. In addition, Trive has a dedicated team of 10 operating partners with a wide range of both industry experience and subject matter expertise (e.g. human resources, corporate finance or IT) to assist in execution.

Certainty of Execution via One-Stop; Ability to Stretch for Larger Deals

For situations where certainty of execution is critical, Trive can provide a one-stop solution, from senior debt to equity. In addition, Trive is willing to sit deeper in the capital structure in a non-cash paying preferred equity security, enabling privately owned businesses to stretch for a transformative acquisition that would typically require an owner to give up control.

TRIVE STRUCTURED CAPITAL

From special situation credit to non-control equity capital, Trive has the ability to create flexible capital solutions for companies seeking a value-added partner with the resources and mindset to effect real change.

Trive's Structured Capital Strategy specializes in creating bespoke, tailored capital solutions to companies at or near an inflection point. Our focus, agnostic to capital structure, is the needs of the business, existing shareholders and management teams – allowing stakeholders to achieve their unique goals while maintaining meaningful upside and control. Trive invests with a hands-on, operational approach, seeking to form meaningful and collaborative partnerships with key stakeholders and those driving value.

INVESTMENT CRITERIA:

SECURITY TYPE

- Senior debt (special situations)

- Junior debt

- Preferred equity (with lower long-term dilution)

- Common equity (non-control)

COMPANY PROFILE

- Currently or historically profitable

- Capital need: $10 to $150M

- Family or institutionally owned

- Sustainable competitiveness

INVESTMENT PHILOSOPHY

- Excel in complex situations

- Avoid excess risk taking

- Hands-on, operational approach

- Reward success and growth

TRANSACTION TYPES:

Investing across all industries including out-of-favor, but protected, niches

Minority Recapitalizations

Growth Capital

Distressed/Balance Sheet Issues

Failed Sale/Capital Raise Processes

Management Buyouts

Stretch Leverage

Acquisition Financing

Independent Sponsors

If you would like to discuss a potential Structured Capital opportunity, please contact us at [email protected]

