Trivento® Ascends to #1 Argentine Wine Brand in the World

Founded in 1996, Trivento specializes in acclaimed Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon from some of the most sought-after high-altitude vineyards in Mendoza. Contributing to the brand's global momentum are ongoing strategic investments in infrastructure, vineyards and people to drive recognized quality in the glass; a focus on expanding distribution in key markets; the development of highly visible, brand-relevant partnerships in regional markets; and enhanced sustainability initiatives and consumer-relevant green credentials such as Trivento's recent B Corp Certification .

Trivento CEO Marcos Jofré credits this worldwide milestone to the extended Trivento team, noting that "we are very proud of this achievement, and it is the result of the efforts of so many people, from our workers in the vineyards to those who represent our wines in international markets."

Trivento U.S. - Leveraging Excellence, Tech and Partnerships in Equal Measure

Imported to the U.S. by Fetzer Vineyards, Trivento Reserve Malbec (SRP $11) is an 11-time Wine Enthusiast Best Buyii and the #3-selling Malbec, while the brand overall is a Top-5 premium Argentine import.iii The collection continues to grow mindshare and momentum stateside through enhanced availability including traditional, online and delivery-focused retail channels, tech-forward marketing, and as the official partner of Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami CF.

"It's exciting to see Trivento take its place as the leading Argentine wine brand in the world," noted Rodrigo Maturana, senior vice president of marketing and international business for Fetzer Vineyards. "A focus on ensuring our wines are available wherever U.S. consumers are, along with technology plays that elevate our marketing—from augmented reality soccer experiences to virtual winery tours—gave us a boost in recent years and continues to create tailwinds for Trivento, now even more broadly available thanks to enhanced distribution."

Global Growth Credited to Sustainable, Long-Term Market Development

In addition to successes in the U.S., key markets fueling Trivento's growth include the UK, where Trivento Reserve Malbec is the number one-selling red wine, while Trivento as a brand counts among the top 10-selling wine brands overall;iv Brazil, which notched sales growth of 88%;v and South Korea, where 2020 saw a remarkable 935% increase in sales.vi Partnerships in key markets with the likes of Discovery Channel (UK and Mexico), and Major League Soccer (the U.S., where Trivento was the official wine of MLS through 2020) further boosted visibility and engagement with the brand.

In Argentina, Trivento continues to enhance its foundation for future growth, strengthening sustainability commitments with—among other initiatives—completion of the largest winery solar array in the nation, and investing in winemaking infrastructure and vineyards. The recent purchase and ongoing revitalization of a winery and circa-1940 villa in iconic Luján du Cuyo expands Trivento's winemaking footprint in a prime terroir and complements ongoing excellence at Trivento's celebrated winery and visitor center in Maipú. With a venerable collection of critically lauded wines at every price point now topping sales rosters worldwide, Trivento is poised to deliver further momentum on its latest significant accolade.

About Bodega Trivento

Rooted in the energy of Argentina's passion for wine, Trivento—meaning three winds in Spanish—is synonymous with expressive, terroir-driven Malbec that paints a vivid portrait of Mendoza's high-altitude vineyards in the foothills of the Andes Mountains. The character and quality of each wine is guided by the spirited vision of Chief Winemaker Germán Di Cesare, who honors the varied soils, mountain snowmelt and powerful winds that shape Mendoza's vines.

Four distinct Trivento collections highlight the unique characteristics of two coveted sub-regions in Mendoza, Luján de Cuyo and Uco Valley: Eolo, a single-vineyard luxury Malbec from century-old vines; Golden Reserve, a passionate expression of treasured and historic Malbec vines; and Reserve, a beloved collection crafted predominantly from estate vines that includes the ascendant Maximum Red Blend and the #3 best-selling Malbec in the U.S.vii Founded in 1996 and today a Certified B Corporation, Trivento welcomes visitors to experience the wine and culture of Mendoza at Bodega Trivento in Maipú or through a virtual tour of the winery's modern art space, vineyards and barrel room. Learn more at trivento.com.

©2021 Imported by Fetzer Vineyards, Mendocino County, California USA.

i Source: IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, 2020: Bodega Trivento 2020 global sales +US$ 256,198,000. The IWSR's database quantifies the global market of wine, spirits, beer, cider, and ready-to-drink (RTDs) by volume and value in 160 countries. The IWSR tracks overall consumption and trends at brand, price segment and category level.

ii Source: Wine Enthusiast Best Buy, Trivento Reserve Malbec, vintages: 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018

iii Source: TTL US MULO+C+Liquor/$VOL + VOL Sales/TTL Premium $8-$10.99/Argentina/L52 wks ending 7.18.21

iv Source: Nielsen Scantrack Total Market w.e. 24.04.21

v Source: Bodega Trivento internal data

vi Source: Bodega Trivento internal data

vii Source: IRI TTL US MULO+C+Liquor/$VOL + VOL Sales/TTL Premium $8-$10.99/Imported/Argentina/Malbec/0.75LT/L52 wks ending 7.18.21

SOURCE Trivento US

Related Links

http://trivento.com

