Trivia App Givling Awards $55,000 to 2 Ohioans

AKRON, Ohio, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Givling , the patented crowdfunding trivia game, has given two Ohio-based residents some much-needed financial relief. The company announced that Dana Dietz of Struthers and Travis Sengos of Akron won a combined $55,000.

Givling's mission is to crowdfund large cash awards to help players pay down their student loans and mortgage debt. The company expanded its rules in 2021 to allow prize money to be used toward any financial needs.

Dana Dietz, a Medicare consultant with United Health Care, has been laser-focused on paying off her student loan debt. While she's already cleared her undergraduate loans, she's still working on being completely debt-free. The $50,000 she won will help her achieve her goal of paying the loans she incurred while getting her graduate degree in health administration. Dietz said that the Givling app "gives us all hope. Just keep spinning."

For Travis Sengos, the $5,000 he won couldn't have come at a better time. The Akron resident and his girlfriend recently purchased their first home and poured their savings into fixing it up. Then came snow, rain—and a flooded basement. "We have to get the basement waterproofed," said Sengos, a production scheduler. "Without this money, we would have had to wait for months and gone through several more floods before we could afford it."

Givling is poised to hit $10 million in total awards in 2022.

About Givling, Inc.

Givling, a crowdfunding trivia game, has awarded over $9 million to its users to reduce student loan and mortgage debt. Trivia winners are awarded cash to spend as they wish. A new user could download Givling today and be the recipient of the Free $5,000 Award or be a FreePlay Trivia Winner within a week or less. Visit givling.com to create your free account and play today!

Media Contact:

Hailie Beam

[email protected]

Carolyn Adams

[email protected]

847-867-3005

SOURCE Givling