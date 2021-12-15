Trivie wins two Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Learning Technology Awards

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trivie, an adaptive learning platform that engages employees in learning, enhances knowledge retention, and measures corporate knowledge, has been recognized for technology excellence with two highly respected awards from The Brandon Hall Group. For its innovation in learning and HR technologies, Trivie has been awarded a silver medal for "Best Advance in Social Learning Technology" and a bronze medal for "Best Advance in Learning Management Technology". The announcement was made on December 9, 2021.

Using social learning and new learning techniques to complement any learning management system, Trivie has shown dramatic increases in learning performance by focusing on and solving the three most complex problems in learning: engagement, knowledge retention, and measurement.

"We believe that knowledge is the most important asset in most companies, yet today it is not being effectively measured or managed," said Lawrence Schwartz, CEO, and co-founder of Trivie. "By leveraging neuroscience, social learning, and our heritage in gamification, Trivie's modern platform can offer companies a way to engage their employees in intrinsically motivated learning while giving companies the ability to measure, manage, and improve the impact like never before," Schwartz further stated.

"HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product : What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

: What was the product's breakthrough innovation? Unique differentiators : What makes the product unique, and how does it differ from any competing products?

: What makes the product unique, and how does it differ from any competing products? Value proposition : What problem does the product solve, and/or what need does this product address?

: What problem does the product solve, and/or what need does this product address? Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About Trivie

Trivie is an adaptive learning platform that merges neuroscience, gamification, social learning, and robust analytics to help employees remember what they need to know to do their jobs more effectively, while giving companies extremely powerful data to better measure and manage their knowledge assets. (www.trivie.com)

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

