Trofeo: The most powerful Maserati collection ever

To highlight once again Maserati's all-Italian identity, the colors chosen for the Trofeo collection launch are those of the country's flag: green for Quattroporte, white for Levante and red for Ghibli, which combine with the burnished chrome-work and gloss red trims for a particularly aggressive and elegant look.

Maserati reinterprets its sedans by introducing the V8 engine.

The heart of Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo is the 3.8L V8 Twin Turbo with power output of 580 hp at 6,750 rpm and peak torque of 538 lb-ft.

The engine, which has already revealed all its power on Levante Trofeo, is built at the Ferrari plant at Maranello to Maserati's specifications, and has been modified and developed to deliver equally impressive performance on the rear-engine sedans.

Although completely new for Ghibli, the V8 engine has already been used in the past on Quattroporte GTS, in the 523 hp version. Today the 580 hp V8 engine is available on the new Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante Trofeo, in full compliance with fuel efficiency and emissions standards.

Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo can proudly claim to be the fastest Maserati sedans ever, with a top speed of 326 km/h or 203 mph. Levante Trofeo's maximum speed is 302 km/h or 187 mph.

Like Levante Trofeo, the new Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo also incorporate the Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system, with a specific setup that guarantees enhanced driving dynamics, greater active safety and even more thrilling performance. The sedans have the Corsa button that sets the car for an even sportier driving style. Also included is Launch Control, a function that first appeared on Levante Trofeo, to unleash all the engine's power and deliver breath-taking performance and an authentic Maserati driving experience.

While the unique signature of every Maserati is the sound of its engine, now the Trofeo collection will be even more unmistakable in how it looks, thanks to special stylistic touches that characterize these high performance models. These include the front grille with twin vertical bars in Black Piano finish, and the introduction of carbon fiber on the front air duct trims and rear extractor, for an even more aggressive effect.

The whole Trofeo collection is distinguished by the red details that characterize the bottom profiles of the side air vents and the arrow on the Trident badge on the C-pillars.

There are major changes at the rear of the car, where the light clusters have been completely restyled, with a boomerang-like profile inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car.

In terms of the Ghibli Trofeo, the hood has also been restyled, featuring two aggressive air ducts for better cooling, just like on Levante Trofeo.

Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo are fitted with 21" aluminium Orione wheels. 22" Orione wheels are available on Levante Trofeo.

The Trofeo characterization continues in the interior, with a new on-board panel that displays an exclusive interface at switch-on, while the headrests bear the Trofeo badge with the name in three-dimensional relief. The exclusivity also extends to the interior upholstery, in full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather.

The ADAS system has evolved to include new functions, and thanks to Active Driving Assist the assisted driving function can now be activated on urban roads and ordinary highways.

New technologies also appear in MIA (Maserati Intelligent Assistant), the multimedia screen with upgraded resolution and larger size - 10.1" on both Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo, while Levante retains the 8.4" display, but with improved resolution and graphics. Furthermore, thanks to the Maserati Connect programm, now the Trofeo collection is always connected, with a full set of services to simplify its use.

Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo will be built at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP) at Grugliasco (Turin), and Levante Trofeo at the Mirafiori (Turin) plant.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognisable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been an automotive industry benchmark. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, and the Levante, Maserati's very first SUV. A complete range, with V6 and V8 engines, rear and all-wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety.

