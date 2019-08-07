Trolli® Reveals First-Ever Mystery Candy with Launch of Sour Brite® Mystery Night Crawlers™

The Mystery Night Crawlers innovation is the brand's first mystery treat and features white and neon sour sanded gummi worms that leave fans guessing at every bite. Each fantastical dark bag of neon gummi worms contains three dual flavored crawlers: White & Pink, White & Green and White & Blue. Mystery Night Crawlers gives fans a burst of unique and original flavor unlike other Trolli flavors.

"Trolli and the idea of mystery is a perfect fit, as fans love the deliciously dark experience that Trolli always brings," said Annie Meyer, Marketing Director at Ferrara Candy Company. "To add to the intrigue, we do not plan to release any flavor details, so we know Trolli fans will enjoy guessing the flavor combinations in our unique Mystery Night Crawlers."

Trolli has been at the helm of the beloved gummi worm candy craze for decades, having invented the now famous gummi worms more than 30 years ago. The brand continues to expand its portfolio with Mystery Night Crawlers, which joins a family of Sour Brite Crawlers® offerings such as Sour Brite Crawlers® Very Berry, Sour Brite Crawlers® Watermelon and more. Other Trolli gummi candies include Sour Brite® Octopus, Sour Brite® All Star Mix, Sour Brite Sloths® and more.

In April, Trolli also released a new marketing campaign called "It's Trolli®." The deliciously dark creative takes fans into the relentlessly cheerful candy-filled land of Trolli and offers neon light and sweetness in the darkness.

Mystery Night Crawlers are available in a 3.8oz peg; SRP $1.00 / 5.0oz peg; SRP $1.79 and 7.2oz peg; SRP $2.29 at mass, grocery and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit www.trolli.com and stay connected on social with Trolli (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

