Tronox Completes Sale of Former Cristal North American Titanium Dioxide Business

STAMFORD, Conn., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), the world's largest vertically integrated producer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced it has completed the sale of the North American titanium dioxide ("TiO 2 ") business of The National Titanium Dioxide Company Limited ("Cristal") to INEOS Enterprises, a division of INEOS, for the purchase price of approximately $700 million. The sale was required by the Federal Trade Commission's decision and order issued on April 10, 2019, which permitted Tronox's acquisition of Cristal's global TiO 2 business.

"We are pleased to have completed the last of the two remedy transactions we agreed to with antitrust authorities in the U.S. and Europe that enabled us to close our acquisition of Cristal's TiO 2 business," said Jeffry N. Quinn, chairman and chief executive officer of Tronox. "We remain focused on unlocking the substantial value created by our transformative acquisition of Cristal for the benefit of our shareholders, customers and employees."

