Troon Vineyard Announces Regenerative Organic Certification

GRANTS PASS, Ore., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Troon Vineyard is proud to announce that they are the first farm and winery in Oregon to receive the newly launched Regenerative Organic Certification (R.O.C.).

Purchased in 2017 by Texas natives Dr. Bryan and Denise White, and helmed by industry veteran Craig Camp, the trio set out to reinvigorate Troon by transforming the farm into a Demeter Biodynamic® Certified vineyard and winery deeply committed to regenerative agriculture. Troon has rapidly evolved by replanting their vineyard with ideal varieties and intertwining cutting edge agriculture science with biodynamic practices to craft viticulture that best serves the land and their wines. Becoming Regenerative Organic Certified was the next milestone in the process.

"At Troon we do not simply consider ourselves environmentalist, rather stewards of the planet. The basic principle of regenerative farming is restoring the ecosystem of our vineyard back to a place of natural balance," said Dr. White.

Regenerative agriculture is a way of farming that reverses climate change through rebuilding soil organic matter and restoring biodiversity. First to even apply for the R.O.C. certification you must be certified organic by the U.S.D.A. Then there are three pillars of the Regenerative Organic Certification that producers must achieve to be certified: soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. "We seek to be an organization where all of our co-workers can expand their knowledge through education, participate in our organizations trajectory and planning, and be part of the holistic approach that defines regenerative farming," says Dr. White.

"The focus on regeneration is what is key to me. We have to put back more than we take to establish a natural food growing system. As the R.O.C. slogan says, 'Farm like the world depends on it" — because it does. My search for a framework for regenerative viticulture soon transformed into the broader view of the "whole farm" concept that defines biodynamics. Practicing regenerative agriculture is more than simple organic viticulture. Biodiversity creates more biodiversity and is the key to regenerative agriculture," says Camp.

Troon Vineyards is also Demeter Biodynamic® Certified, a rigorous holistic farming certification that is used in over 50 countries to signify the highest standards and practices when it comes to natural farming and winemaking.

To further showcase Troon's commitment to biodynamic and regenerative agriculture, they have redesigned their labels to show the biodynamic preparations produced from essential botanicals used to enliven soils, vines, and wines. White wines are now adorned with biodynamic preparation 502, yarrow; amber "orange wines" feature biodynamic preparation 506, dandelion; and red wines highlight biodynamic preparation 507, valerian.

"Our vision since the beginning is to produce the exceptional, individualistic wines in a regenerative way that gives back to the earth. By choosing to include our biodynamic processes on our labels now, we are hoping to bring an even greater focus on these practices to help spread the word and, in turn, help heal the earth one farm at a time — farm like the world depends on it," says Camp.

About Troon Vineyard

Troon Vineyard is a Biodynamic® and Regenerative Organic® Certified farm in Oregon's Applegate Valley. We naturally craft wines to bring pleasure to your life. All Troon wines are made from Biodynamic® certified grapes spontaneously fermented with indigenous yeasts and no additives of any kind. We avoid the use of new oak barrels to reveal each nuance of vines grown in our vineyard. We are located on the Kubli Bench, high above the Applegate River in the Siskiyou Mountains of Southern Oregon. It is a biodiverse farm of almost 100 acres. Life on our farm includes cider apples, a vegetable garden, re-wilded honeybees, sheep, chickens, wildlife, dogs, humans and, of course, grapevines. Troon Vineyard is dedicated to regenerative agriculture and we practice biodynamics in our quest to put back more than we take from our plants and soils. We believe the only route to memorable wines, that reflect the terroir of where they were grown, is to be found in the healthy soils and vines that are the foundation of Biodynamic® agriculture.

