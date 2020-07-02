Tropic Like It's Hot! 7-Eleven Puts the Joe in the Coconut

Customers who have not already redeemed their seven FREE cups can try the tropical delight for free through August 9. Participating 7-Eleven stores are offering seven FREE any size hot beverages and/or FREE any size fountain drinks per 7Rewards loyalty member through its 7-Eleven mobile app this summer. Redeemed all 7 cups? You can purchase any size hot coffee for $1 or Big Gulp drink for just 49 cents* through 7Rewards for the rest of the summer.

"As more and more of us are dreaming of a trip to an exotic locale this year, it's time to find other ways to treat ourselves," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "While we might not be saying 'Aloha' to the beach this summer, we can say 'Mahalo' for seven free cups of coconut coffee – one of many treats and drinks 7-Eleven customers can grab for a quick and delicious escape."

For those who want to take it to the next level, 7-Eleven is offering a coffee hack that can only be found in-store. Just mix the coconut coffee with mocha latte to create a delicious coconut mocha. We like to call it the "Coco Loco Mocha." It's guaranteed to level up your morning!

And as the world continues to adjust to everyday life amid the pandemic, 7–Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. All store associates are encouraged to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Customers now have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping in stores.

As an extra precaution to help reinforce physical distancing and safer transactions, 7–Eleven has installed sneeze guards and visual floor markers at the front sales counter. In addition, 7–Eleven continues to offer contactless payment at participating stores at the register with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

With 33 million members and counting… yes, MILLION… 7Rewards is the popular proprietary loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases. That's free stuff, people! Customers can also take advantage of offers, exclusive discounts and interactive features. The 7-Eleven app is available for download on smartphones via the Apple App Store or via Google Play.

*Some areas are priced at 69 cents.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats, and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 35 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

