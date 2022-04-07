TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE® AND THE WASHINGTON NATIONALS SLIDE INTO BASEBALL SEASON WITH THE RETURN OF THE NATS BERRY CRUSH SMOOTHIE

Nationals-themed smoothie is back for the third year

ATLANTA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball is back, and so is the Washington Nationals fan-favorite Nats Berry Crush Smoothie*, now available at participating D.C./Maryland/Virginia-area Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations.

The Nats Berry Crush Smoothie – the Official Smoothie of the Washington Nationals – is made with a delicious blend of strawberries and cranberry. Guests can enjoy the limited-edition smoothie through the entire 2022 season and postseason.

"It has been rewarding to see our partnership with the Washington Nationals connect us with the local community of baseball fans and support the team," said Deborah von Kutzleben, CMO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "We look forward to seeing fans enjoying another Nationals baseball season with our Nats Berry Crush Smoothie in hand."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,075 locations across the U.S. serving better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, including more than 70 participating locations in the DMV area.

The better-for-you brand is also kicking off the 2022 Nationals home opening series with double points** on each Nats Berry Crush Smoothie order. The offer will be available 4/7 – 4/14 online and through the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app for loyalty members only.

Guests can order the Nats Berry Crush Smoothie in cafes, online and on the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app. For locations, cafe hours and full menu, go to www.tropicalsmoothie.com.

*Limited time offer. Only at participating DMV locations.

** Earn double points on orders with Nats Berry Crush smoothies when you use your Tropical Rewards® account to order ahead online at tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or via the Tropical Smoothie Cafe® app, or scan app in-cafe at time of purchase. Orders must be placed and picked up or delivered April 7, 2022 to April 14, 2022. Only valid on orders of $100 or less, before tax. Points may take up to 24 hours after purchase to appear in your Tropical Rewards account. Valid only at participating DC, Maryland, and Virginia locations. Not valid with any other reward, offer or discount, or third party services.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,075 cafes nationwide. For 25 years, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The growing national franchise has received numerous accolades, including a top 10 ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It has also been named to Forbes' Best Franchises list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200.

Media Contact:

Karina Green

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe