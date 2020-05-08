Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Announces 1 Million Smoothie Giveaway Nationwide

ATLANTA, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe®, a leading national fast-casual concept known for its better-for-you-smoothies and food with a tropical twist, announced today its One Million Smoothie Giveaway for guests nationwide.

Coming off the heels of donating over 200,000 smoothies in April to the frontline heroes in the COVID-19 pandemic, Tropical Smoothie Cafe's new goal is to spread even more sunshine by giving away 1 million free smoothies to guests across the country.

"We were humbled by the incredible response to the 200,000 smoothies our franchisees donated to frontline heroes nationwide," said Charles Watson, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC CEO. "The smiles we saw and stories we heard inspired us to think bigger and explore how we could do even more to support the communities we serve. Our guests have always told us our smoothies provide a refreshing, momentary escape and we figured everyone could use a little escape right now. So, we decided to extend our smoothie giveaway to everyone in America by offering 1,000,000 free smoothies."

In support of National Nurses Appreciation Month in May, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also pledged to donate $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund upon reaching its goal of giving away 1,000,000 smoothies.

"The support Tropical Smoothie Cafe already gave to nurses and other healthcare professionals is tremendous. We appreciate them doing even more by giving away 1 million smoothies and making a generous donation to the American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses," said Kate Judge, executive director, American Nurses Foundation. "Their donation will help the Foundation support critical areas where frontline nurses need immediate and ongoing support like mental wellness, direct financial assistance and national advocacy."

In support of Tropical Smoothie Cafe's ongoing efforts to promote social distancing, guests can only participate by visiting www.FreeSmoothies.com, where they can sign up to receive a single-use promo code, redeemable online only, for one free smoothie. Once the online order is placed, smoothies can be picked up at the designated Tropical Smoothie Cafe location. Free smoothies cannot be requested directly at the cafe for the safety of our guests and crews. All offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 850 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2019, the brand was recognized amongst Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains, Franchise Times Fast and Serious, Restaurant Business America's Favorite Chains, as well as being chosen as NRAEF's Restaurant Neighbor Award Winner.

