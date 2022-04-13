TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE® CELEBRATES SPRING WITH THE RETURN OF SUPERFRUIT SMOOTHIES

Better-for-you brand also introduces new Tropical Teriyaki Flatbread

ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For Tropical Smoothie Cafe fans, springtime means more than just sunny days and warmer weather — it's also time to celebrate the season with the return of their favorite tropical superfruit smoothies, the Dragon Fruit Smoothie and the Starfruit Smoothie, available April 20 through May 31, while supplies last.

The tart and lightly sweet Dragon Fruit Smoothie is a mini island getaway, featuring a delicious blend of dragon fruit, mango, pineapple and banana. The Starfruit Smoothie offers a perfect balance of tangy and sweet with starfruit, mango, strawberries and lime for a bright, fresh, crisp flavor.

In addition to the returning favorites, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also introduces its new Tropical Teriyaki Flatbread for spring. The savory, sweet and flavorful limited-time menu item brings together grilled chicken, tropical teriyaki sauce, melted mozzarella, roasted pineapple salsa, romaine and tomato on toasted flatbread for a satisfying lunch or dinner.

"Our new Tropical Teriyaki Flatbread and superfruit smoothies offer a taste of the tropics and are a great way to shake off those winter blues and step into the sunshine," said Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC, Chief Marketing Officer Deborah von Kutzleben. "The return of our Dragon Fruit and Starfruit Smoothies are a welcome sign of spring that our fans look forward to each year."

Guests can order their favorite smoothies and food in-cafe, online or in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app for quick, convenient pickup, curbside or delivery.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,075 cafes nationwide. For 25 years, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The growing national franchise has received numerous accolades, including a top 10 ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It has also been named to Forbes' Best Franchises list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200.

