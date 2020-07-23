Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Donates $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses

ATLANTA, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC, the franchisor of the leading national fast-casual concept known for its better-for-you-smoothies and food with a tropical twist, announced today its donation of $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been on a mission to spread sunshine across the country while giving back and supporting our nation's healthcare heroes and first responders.

In April, Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisees donated more than 200,000 smoothies to healthcare workers and first responders in their communities.

This initiative was followed by the brand's nationwide One Million Smoothie Giveaway campaign for guests during the month of May, in which Tropical Smoothie Cafe pledged to donate $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation upon meeting their giveaway goal.

"In the face of the pandemic, cafes across the country quickly came together to support the healthcare workers and front-line responders who have been working around the clock to keep everyone safe," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "In addition to donating more than 200,000 smoothies to these healthcare heroes and first responders across the country, we are proud and honored to support the American Nurses Foundation with a $100,000 donation that will directly benefit their COVID-19 Response Fund."

"This generous donation comes during such a crucial time for nurses in our country and we are also extremely grateful for the support Tropical Smoothie Cafe has given to the healthcare professionals in the communities it serves during this pandemic," said Kate Judge, executive director, American Nurses Foundation. "Bringing immediate and ongoing support to those who are continuing to fight this crisis, this donation will help the Foundation support critical areas where frontline nurses need support like mental well-being and national advocacy."

The pivotal support of healthcare heroes by Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations across the country all started with a mother-daughter franchisee duo in Atlanta who wanted to give back to front-line workers in their community.

"Back in March, my daughter and I began delivering free smoothies to hospitals in the Atlanta area to show our appreciation for everything healthcare professionals were doing to keep our community safe," said Debbie Pike, Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee. "We never dreamed this initiative would become so successful among our fellow franchisees across the country, and we're proud to be a part of a company that values the need to support its communities."

