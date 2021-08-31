Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Introduces a Fresh Take on Fall with Pumpkin Spice-Free Menu

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Step aside, pumpkin spice – fall flavors are going tropical. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is launching its fall menu without the typical autumn offering and instead keeping things fresh and light with its new Strawberry Chia Lemonade Smoothie and new Green Goddess Flatbread. The new items are available Sept. 1 through Nov. 2 with a variety of convenient ordering options.

The refreshing Strawberry Chia Lemonade Smoothie features strawberries, lemon juice and chia seeds for a tasty blend of sweet and tart flavors. With add-in options like Vitamin B12, Vitamin C immunity boosters or probiotics, a 24-ounce smoothie offers a better-for-you take on the season.

Also debuting on the fall menu is the Green Goddess Flatbread, made with a choice of grilled chicken, garlic-herb shrimp or plant-based protein, plus spinach, tomatoes, smashed avocado, shredded parmesan cheese and green goddess sauce on a crispy toasted flatbread.

"Who says fall foods have to be heavy? At Tropical Smoothie Cafe, we're offering a vacation from pumpkin spice with fresh new items that you can feel good about enjoying," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "Our Green Goddess Flatbread is hearty without being heavy, with vegetables and healthy protein choices that won't weigh you down."

As guests ease back into busy fall schedules, they can take time to unwind and experience the fresh vibes of the tropics by ordering in-cafe, online at tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app for quick, convenient pickup, curbside or delivery.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe ®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with 990 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes' Best Franchises and Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list, as well as the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, and Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains.

