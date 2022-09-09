TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE® PARTNERS WITH BALTIMORE RAVENS TO OFFER EXCLUSIVE PURPLE FRIDAY* DEALS

Baltimore Tropic Rewards® members will receive new offers in-app every Purple Friday all season long

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe has partnered with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2022 football season to offer weekly Purple Friday deals.

On Purple Fridays, Ravens fans who download the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app and join Tropic Rewards can unlock food and smoothie deals each Friday to redeem at participating Baltimore-area locations when ordering in-cafe, online or via the app.

"As the Baltimore Ravens prepare to take the field, we're pleased to team up with Tropical Smoothie Cafe for yet another football season," said Kevin Rochlitz, chief sales officer with the Baltimore Ravens. "Each Purple Friday, the Ravens Flock exudes excitement for our team, and we're thrilled to offer fans an expanded loyalty program in 2022 to help kickstart the weekend."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has over 1,100 locations across the U.S. serving better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, including 23 locations in the Baltimore area participating in the Purple Fridays weekly deals.

"As the Official Smoothie Partner of the Baltimore Ravens, we are looking forward to commemorating each Purple Friday with Ravens fans," said Deborah von Kutzleben, chief marketing officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "Baltimore Tropic Rewards members can join us in cheering on the Ravens all season long with unique offers on our delicious food and smoothies."

For locations, cafe hours and full menu, go to www.tropicalsmoothie.com.

*Purple Friday deals only valid at participating Maryland locations during the Baltimore Ravens 2022 season. Must be a Tropic Rewards® member to receive Purple Friday deals. Additional terms and conditions apply.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,100 cafes nationwide. For 25 years, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The growing national franchise has received numerous accolades, including a top 10 ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It has also been named to Forbes' Best Franchises list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200.

