Tropical Smoothie Café® Posts +29% YTD Same-Store Sales Over 2019, Record-Setting Franchisee Signings

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is experiencing a phenomenal year in 2021, beating goals with year-to-date same-store sales up 29% over 2019. It has also exceeded 2020's record-setting number of franchisee agreements signed, with 270 new deals signed going into the fourth quarter. In Q3 alone, Tropical Smoothie Cafe opened 32 new locations, including five in Chicago and five in Detroit, and celebrated its 1,000th cafe milestone in September for a total of 95 openings year to date. The brand posted a 24.6% year-to-date same-store sales increase over 2020, continuing a nine-year trend of consecutive same-store-sales growth.

"We set what we thought were some pretty lofty goals for 2021, and here we are exceeding our full-year goals in Q3, with another full quarter to go," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "The fact that more than 85% of our new cafe agreements this quarter are with existing franchisees tells us that they are experiencing great success with the brand and want more of it, while the sales growth shows that our digital investments and menu innovations are connecting with the consumer."

In fact, digital channels accounted for 75% of the company's sales growth in the quarter. The brand introduced the ability to customize smoothies in online and mobile orders, adding another layer of convenience to drive sales.

Also making a strong sales impact in Q3 was the most successful smoothie LTO in brand history. Tropical Smoothie Cafe promoted its new cocktail-inspired Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie alongside its fan-favorite returning Watermelon Mojito® Smoothie. One in five Q3 guest orders included one of the LTO smoothies, with the Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie outperforming the Watermelon Mojito Smoothie, the previous sales record-holder. The two are now the brand's top sellers of all time.

Looking forward, the brand is on track to hit 130 total openings in 2021. Tropical Smoothie Cafe currently has agreements in the development pipeline to support its long-term goal of reaching 1,500 units by the end of 2024.

About Tropical Smoothie Café®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,000 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including FRANdata's 2021 TopScore FUND Award, plus rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes' Best Franchises, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times' Top 200. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, and Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains.

Interested franchise candidates should have business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $350,000, which includes $125,000 in liquid assets. Candidates who meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $257,500 and $560,500. The franchise currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $840,000 — the highest in the company's 24-year-history — with the top 50% reporting an AUV of more than $1M.

