Tropical Smoothie Cafe Provides a Winter Wonderland for Families at Camp Sunshine

CASCO, Maine, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For families with children battling life-threatening illnesses, the needs for outdoor fun, relaxation, rejuvenation and quality time together are not seasonal. Camp Sunshine located in Casco, Maine –a state known for being both a summer playground and a winter wonderland – is meeting these needs year-round. Tropical Smoothie Café understands the importance of these types of programs and has endowed a winter oncology session at Camp Sunshine. This year's sponsored session took place from February 14-18, 2020.

In addition to endowing a winter oncology session, Tropical Smoothie Café has supported Camp Sunshine in a variety of impactful ways, including sponsoring summer oncology sessions; supporting transportation assistance for families attending Camp Sunshine; underwriting capital projects on campus such as the indoor Tropical Smoothie Café Sports Center; helping with outreach efforts to new families; and having employees, franchisees and members of their senior leadership volunteer during Camp sessions.

A video about the Tropical Smoothie Café winter oncology session at Camp Sunshine is available online at: https://www.campsunshine.org/tsc-winter-video

About Camp Sunshine

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child's illness.

Camp Sunshine's program is offered year-round and has the distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model. The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical support. Bereavement sessions are also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness. www.campsunshine.org

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual cafe concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with more than 830 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and quesadillas. Upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Technomic's Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2019, as well as Nation's Restaurant News' Fastest Growing Chains in 2019.

