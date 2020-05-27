Tropical Storm Bertha: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents affected by the heavy rains and extreme winds associated with Tropical Storm Bertha.
Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall on Wednesday morning in South Carolina. The storm has the potential to cause flooding and damage in various regions.
"The path of these storms can change in an instant, so we're encouraging residents to take precautions to protect their homes and belongings," said Deborah Carter, U-Haul Company of Coastal South Carolina president.
"Tropical storms create an immediate need for dry and secure locations where residents can store their personal possessions. As a member of these communities, U-Haul is in a position to help by providing assistance to any of our neighbors in harm's way."
U-Haul is making 15 stores available to offer disaster relief in South Carolina. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes
125 Decker Park Road
Columbia, SC 29206
(803) 699-9397
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Beltline
2826 Two Notch Road
Columbia, SC 29204
(803) 807-2534
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road
1003 Zimalcrest Drive
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 731-0067
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dentsville
7325 Two Notch Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 636-2652
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Elmwood
1037 Elmwood Ave.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 256-2499
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Jackson
5604 Forest Drive
Columbia, SC 29206
(803) 787-5154
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-26
3754 Fernandina Road
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 798-4414
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jamil Road
156 Jamil Road
Columbia, SC 29210
(803) 798-6184
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sandhill
1117 Sparkleberry Lane Ext.
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 766-7417
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Valley
8400 Two Notch Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 736-8582
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Two Notch Road
2339 Two Notch Road
Columbia, SC 29204
(803) 256-7397
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greenwood
254 Bypass 72 NW
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 538-4472
U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester
8222 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 552-3361
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivers Ave.
2155 Credit Union Lane
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572-1140
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Columbia
400 Orchard Drive
West Columbia, SC 29170
(803) 796-3724
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing across the U.S. and Canada.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of customers and communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and develop programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please visit uhaul.com/announcement.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
