Tropical Storm Bertha: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in South Carolina

"The path of these storms can change in an instant, so we're encouraging residents to take precautions to protect their homes and belongings," said Deborah Carter, U-Haul Company of Coastal South Carolina president.

"Tropical storms create an immediate need for dry and secure locations where residents can store their personal possessions. As a member of these communities, U-Haul is in a position to help by providing assistance to any of our neighbors in harm's way."

U-Haul is making 15 stores available to offer disaster relief in South Carolina. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes

125 Decker Park Road

Columbia, SC 29206

(803) 699-9397

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Beltline

2826 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29204

(803) 807-2534

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road

1003 Zimalcrest Drive

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 731-0067

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dentsville

7325 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29223

(803) 636-2652

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Elmwood

1037 Elmwood Ave.

Columbia, SC 29201

(803) 256-2499

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Jackson

5604 Forest Drive

Columbia, SC 29206

(803) 787-5154

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-26

3754 Fernandina Road

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 798-4414

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jamil Road

156 Jamil Road

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 798-6184

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sandhill

1117 Sparkleberry Lane Ext.

Columbia, SC 29223

(803) 766-7417

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Valley

8400 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29223

(803) 736-8582

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Two Notch Road

2339 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29204

(803) 256-7397

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greenwood

254 Bypass 72 NW

Greenwood, SC 29649

(864) 538-4472

U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester

8222 Dorchester Road

North Charleston, SC 29418

(843) 552-3361

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivers Ave.

2155 Credit Union Lane

North Charleston, SC 29406

(843) 572-1140

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Columbia

400 Orchard Drive

West Columbia, SC 29170

(803) 796-3724

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing across the U.S. and Canada.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of customers and communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and develop programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please visit uhaul.com/announcement.

