Tropical Storm Dorian Threatens the Caribbean - Is it Too Late to Purchase Travel Insurance for Your Cruise?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest concern for cruise travelers this fall is how their Caribbean trip will be affected by hurricanes or severe weather, including oncoming Tropical Storm Dorian. Dorian is set to hit Puerto Rico and other Caribbean Islands today (Wednesday, August 28th). Although Dorian is still currently considered a Tropical Storm, it's forecasted to develop into a hurricane, potentially dropping 10 inches of rain on some islands and even affecting southeastern Florida.

Several more storms and hurricanes have been predicted to develop during the peak months of hurricane season (typically August through October). As tropical storms are popping up in the Atlantic Ocean, Yonder Travel Insurance , a leading travel insurance comparison site, explains how travel insurance can help prepare you for trips and cruises during hurricane season.

Get Insured—BEFORE a Storm is Named

Terry Boynton, President and Co-Founder of Yonder Travel Insurance states, "Travel insurance is more important than ever if your Caribbean cruise is set to sail during hurricane season.'' You must purchase your travel insurance policy before the storm is named. Otherwise, travel insurance companies will consider a tropical storm or hurricane as a "foreseeable event," which is not covered by insurance purchased after the storm's name is declared. Unfortunately, since Dorian was named on August 24th, there is no longer coverage for those who purchased their policy after this date. Yonder advises cruisers to get insurance as soon as you book your cruise to avoid missing out on this important coverage.

Why NOT To Buy Cruise Travel Insurance From Your Cruise Line

Yonder warns travelers about getting travel insurance directly through cruise lines. Travel insurance offered by cruise companies often lack standard coverage categories and allowable reasons to cancel , causing travelers to lose any non-refundable payments and covering more expenses out of pocket. Make sure you're getting full coverage at a fair price by comparing travel insurance plans using Yonder's instant quote tool .

Be informed, stay prepared and never let hurricane season ruin your cruise vacation again.

Yonder Travel Insurance : Leading travel insurance company that guarantees successful trips nationally and internationally. Their experts have pored over hundreds of policies from multiple providers to offer you the best recommendations based on the way you travel. This is done independently, in an unbiased way so you can use our insight to choose the best option for you.

Contact:

Terry Boynton, Co-Founder & President

(952)-358-6440

media@insureyonder.com

SOURCE Yonder Travel Insurance

Related Links

http://www.insureyonder.com

