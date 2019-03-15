Tropicana Las Vegas Shakes Up its Beverage Offerings with the All-New Trago Lounge

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trago Lounge, a contemporary bar and lounge hideaway, is now open at the Tropicana Las Vegas. The all-new venue serves up an extensive menu, boasting an array of scotch, tequila, and whiskey, as well as signature cocktails, 24 hours a day – making it the ultimate destination for any occasion.

"Over the past 3 years, we have seen Penn National Gaming's vision come to life with Robert Irvine's Public House, Red Lotus Asian Kitchen and more, and today we are pleased to debut the newest venue at Tropicana Las Vegas, Trago Lounge," said Aaron Rosenthal, vice president and general manager of Tropicana Las Vegas. "It's been an exciting experience to see the entire property come together and we are thrilled to complete the property-wide food and beverage revamp with the addition of the all-new bar and lounge. The comfortable yet chic environment allows guests to imbibe daily with the perfect pairings of signature cocktails and high-end spirits, for both locals and tourists alike, offering an experience like no other on property."

Just steps away from the casino floor, the elegant design of Trago Lounge transports guests away from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. With over 3,500 square feet of space and considerable bar-lounge seating, the venue offers round the clock service and is able to accommodate up to 120 guests making it the perfect destination for friends and colleagues to mix and mingle.

Trago Lounge showcases a 24-seat bar, equipped with 10 televisions, 22 video poker machines, plus an array of lounge seating for a more intimate experience. In addition, the venue amps up the experience with a nightly DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight – allowing guests to getaway for after dinner drinks or a nightcap following a show at the Legends in Concert Theater or Laugh Factory, and everything in between.

Meaning to sip or swig, Trago Lounge allows guests to imbibe with the finest of spirits any time of day. The new cocktail program completes the modernized venue theme with classic cocktails with a twist, such as the Tropical Margarita (Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, fresh lime, passion fruit, tropical Red Bull), Purple G&T (Empress Gin, Italicus liqueur, fresh lime, Fever-Tree elderflower tonic), and Barrel Aged Manhattan (Marker's Mark private select Tropicana blend, Campari, sweet vermouth, bitters), to name a few. The venue offers a full-service menu complete with a selection of bourbon, cognac, scotch, whiskey, and wine, as well as draft beer, craft bottled beer, and bottle service.

Emerging as a fresh addition to the iconic property's beverage scene, Trago Lounge completes Tropicana Las Vegas' substantial food and beverage renovation plans as it joins an eclectic culinary lineup at the Tropicana Las Vegas including the Oakville Steakhouse, Red Lotus Asian Kitchen, Robert Irvine's Public House, and Savor Brunch Buffet as well as the properties on-the-go options.

For more information, visit www.troplv.com.

About Tropicana Las Vegas

Set on the famed Four Corners with commanding views of the Las Vegas Strip, Tropicana Las Vegas - a DoubleTree by Hilton is a Penn National Gaming destination and boasts stylish rooms, suites and luxury villas, complete with acclaimed restaurants, premier entertainment options and a 50,000-square-foot casino. The resort redefines the expectations of today's global travelers by providing a casually elegant experience on The Strip, all with a South Beach rhythm and vibe. The property also features Glow® a Mandara Spa and fitness center, Laugh Factory Comedy Club and restaurants such as Bacio, Oakville Steakhouse, Robert Irvine's Public House, Red Lotus Asian Kitchen and Savor Brunch Buffet, plus on-the-go options such as Barista Café, Fresh Mix and South Beach Food Court. For more information, visit www.troplv.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Allied Global Marketing

troplv@alliedglobalmarketing.com

(702) 889-2705

SOURCE Tropicana Las Vegas

Related Links

http://www.troplv.com

