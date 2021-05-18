Troutman Pepper Adds Corporate Lawyer Matt Rupp to Corporate Practice Group

"Matt has significant complex M&A and private equity experience. As Troutman Pepper's private equity group continues to grow, this will allow the team to provide more services and show our clients more depth," said Mason Bayler, chair of the firm's Transactional Department.

Rupp will work with partners in the Corporate, Health Science, and Technology practice areas on private equity and mergers and acquisitions issues.

"Matt's experience at McDermott, his connections in the Midwest and his drive to excel all indicate that he will be able to instill confidence in our current clients," said Partner Matt Greenberg, who leads the Corporate Practice Group. "We are delighted to welcome him into the firm's partnership."

"I look forward to joining Troutman Pepper's highly regarded Corporate Practice and contributing to its growth by continuing to advise on their most significant private equity and transactional matters," said Rupp. "I am excited to contribute my expertise to ensuring clients continue to receive excellent service."

Consistently recognized as a top-tier national practice, Troutman Pepper's corporate attorneys regularly handle multimillion- and multibillion-dollar transactions. Core areas of service include capital markets transactions and other significant domestic and cross-border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities laws compliance, and corporate finance.

Rupp earned both his J.D. and B.A. degrees from the University of Michigan.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm known for its higher commitment to client care. With more than 1,200 attorneys in 23 U.S. cities, the firm partners with clients across every industry sector to help them achieve their business goals. Read more about the firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper