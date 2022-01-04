Troutman Pepper Elects 21 New Partners, Promotes 4 to Counsel

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper is pleased to announce its 21 newly elected partners and four counsel, listed below by office and practice area. Partner and counsel promotions were effective January 1, 2022 and span numerous practices and 13 U.S. offices, including Atlanta, Berwyn, Boston, Detroit, Harrisburg, Los Angeles, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Princeton, Richmond, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington.

"We had a terrific slate of candidates and congratulate all of our new partners and counsel on this major milestone," said Tom Cole, managing partner at Troutman Pepper. "As we embark on a new year, we are grateful for Troutman Pepper's strong partnership that has enabled us to deliver the highest quality work for our clients."