Trox Recognized as One of D&H Distributing's Largest Educational Resellers

PHOENIX, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading provider of education technology and collaboration solutions, today announced that it has received D&H Distributing's Largest Education Reseller award for the West Coast region, a distinction underscored by unprecedented growth for the business in 2020 and one of a few select awards given across the country. Trox is the first to receive this recognition from D&H Distribution, a leading provider of SMB and consumer technologies to the North American high-tech channel.

"Trox is a formidable force in the education technology industry, carving an even greater piece of market share in 2020 and earning more business than ever for our company," said Peter DiMarco, Vice President of Sales, D&H Distributing. "We are pleased to honor Trox as one of the first recipients of this award. It has built a strong and trusted relationship with D&H Distributing and is truly focused on addressing educators' unique challenges and requirements with technology."

Trox is committed to ensuring students everywhere have access to a quality education. The business continues to broaden the range of products and services in its technology portfolio, including professional development, that offer greatest value to its K-12 and higher-education customers.

"Through our combined strength, Trox and D&H Distributing are delivering the technology solutions and services needed to keep students and teachers connected and engaged – whether it's through an in-person, virtual or hybrid learning model," said Erez Pikar, CEO, Trox. "We are grateful for our partnership with D&H Distributing and the opportunity to partner with educators to improve learning at such a pivotal time."

To learn more, visit www.trox.com.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, Trox has championed the use of technology to broaden access and improve learning. Trox empowers educators to confidently purchase, implement, use, and manage technology resources to address their challenges and improve the learning landscape. Trox's expansive product portfolio, combined with its deep understanding of how technology can be used to manage, teach, and learn, makes it a beloved partner to thousands of districts across the U.S. and Canada. Providing technology that is in use by over 20 million students daily, Trox is committed to driving transformative change in education by enabling learning without limits.

Media Contact

Jenni Ottum

Public Relations and Communications Manager, Trox

C: 480-231-4887

[email protected]

SOURCE Trox

Related Links

http://www.trox.com

