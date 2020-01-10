Troy Adams Put on the First-Ever Asphalt and Off-Road Winter Racing Camp

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Troy Adams Coaching hosted the first-ever Winter Racing Camp for asphalt and off-road drivers at Adams Motorsports Park, January 2-January 5, to a sold-out crowd. Students from 5-15 years of age spent two days improving their racing craft on asphalt in kid karts, cadet karts, and full-size racing go-karts. After which, they spent another two days pounding laps at a private off-road racetrack in the Inland Empire. The Winter Racing Camp was designed for drivers first entering the sport, as well as for drivers who compete and want to get on top of the winner's box. The camp focused on on-track drills to improve braking, roll speed and overall driver development. Off-track drills included analyzing film, tennis ball eye-hand coordination, and endurance work. The instructors were all elite-level drivers and included: Off-Road Rock Star Energy Driver Ronnie Anderson, NASCAR K&N West and American Rally Cross Driver Cole Keatts, and Ana Predescu who races Porsche Spec Boxsters in the POC, NASA, and PCA. Troy Adams was the lead instructor and was a one-time NASCAR driver and currently a world-renowned driver development coach. Troy trains drivers in multiple racing disciplines which includes karting, Lucas Oil off-road racing, legend cars, rallycross and NASCAR. His students include Brian and Hallie Deegan, Cole Keatts, Riley Herbst, and Christopher Polvoorde to name a few.

Picture of kart on the track at the Winter Racing Camp

Troy also trains his son, Truly Adams, who started his racing career at two years old on his father's lap at Adams Motorsports Park, which has been family-owned and operated for 60 years.

"It's amazing to be a part of such a close-knit racing community. We didn't know how people would respond to a four-day asphalt and off-road racing camp, so we were floored to see the support. Our first ever racing camp sold out, and we had participants come from as far as Panama. I have been coaching for over 30 years, and it feels great to see the impact that our school has had on drivers all over the world."

– Troy Adams, CEO/President of Troy Adams Coaching.

Troy Adams, www.troyadamscoaching.com troy@troyadamscoaching.com 951.237.1138

Related Images

troy-adams-coaching-winter-racing.jpg

Troy Adams Coaching Winter Racing Camp

Picture of kart on the track at the Winter Racing Camp

Related Links

Troy Adams Coaching Website

Adams Motorsports Park

SOURCE Adams Motorsports Park

Related Links

http://www.troyadamscoaching.com

