Troy-Bilt® Extends Voice Assistance Mowing Tool To Google Home

According to the National Association of Landscape Professionals , 31 percent of homeowners do not know how to grow and maintain a healthy lawn, let alone know when they should be mowing it. However, users of the voice assistant can easily "Ask Troy-Bilt" to determine when it is best to mow their lawn, connecting to the user's Google calendar, and pulling in local weather data and personal mowing preferences to identify ideal cutting times.

"The whole essence of the voice assistant mowing schedule was developed to provide consumers with a helpful tool in a high-demanding, time-crunched world," said Troy-Bilt Brand Manager Barbara Roueche. "We're extending this skill to make it easier than ever before for Google Home users to maintain the upkeep of their lawns throughout the season. Our goal is to relieve the stress of finding time to mow by providing helpful advice and assistance around scheduling times."

To customize the "Ask Troy-Bilt" tool and ensure optimal conditions for mowing, users are prompted to sync the skill with their Google calendar and input other information, including:

ZIP Code to monitor weather in the user's area

Phone number to receive text message updates

Weekly time dedicated to mowing the lawn

Ideal time of day to mow

Once the smart home app understands preferences, it helps users prioritize grass-cutting by automatically adding mowing to their calendar as "Time to mow with Troy-Bilt." The program also sends users a text message once the mow is scheduled, if it's been deleted from the calendar, or if the weather changes and the mow needs to be rescheduled.

The "Ask Troy-Bilt" tool can be installed within the Google Home app and can be used on any compatible device.

For more information, visit troybilt.com. Or, visit the brand on its social channels: facebook.com/troy-bilt or Instagram and Twitter via @troybilt.

ABOUT TROY-BILT

In 1937, Troy-Bilt introduced the first American-made rototiller and has since expanded its legendary expertise and durable product line to create a complete selection of the industry's finest lawn and garden tools that won't let you down. The company's award-winning product line includes top-quality tractors, mowers, tillers, cultivators, trimmers, snow blowers and other outdoor power tools. Troy-Bilt machines are built to last and engineered to take on the toughest challenges to make jobs simpler and safer. Headquartered in Valley City, Ohio, and with multiple manufacturing locations across the country, including Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi, Troy-Bilt is committed to the communities it's a part of and keeping America working as hard as it can. For more information, visit troybilt.com.

SOURCE Troy-Bilt