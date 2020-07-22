Troy-Bilt® Takes An Unconventional Approach In Tackling The Most Common Yard Problems

The teacher-student format of Fence Talks covers a broad range of topics, tackled by unique influencer couplings, including:

Resolving neighbor issues , featuring Therapist Therese Mascardo of Exploring Therapy and DIYer Erin Spain of Erin Spain Blog

, featuring Therapist Therese Mascardo of and DIYer Erin Spain of Fixing yard pet damage , featuring Instagram Pet Celebrity Boris The Pibble and renovation pros Scott and Kim Vargo of Yellow Brick Home

, featuring Instagram Pet Celebrity and renovation pros of Identifying and selecting plants for your yard , featuring organic gardener Emily Murphy of Pass the Pistil and home improvement pro Serena Appiah of Thrift Diving

, featuring organic gardener of and home improvement pro of Controlling weeds and pests, featuring master gardener Erin Schanen of The Impatient Gardener and eclectic DIYer Eric Rochow of GardenFork

The conversations and content of Fence Talks are available across various digital channels – influencers' Instagram accounts, blogs and YouTube channels – and also provides the opportunity for fans and followers to voice their specific issues for guidance from the experts.

For more information, visit the Fence Talks landing page.

