Troy Miller Joins Colonial Savings, F.A.'s Lewisville Bank Division as Senior Relationship Manager

Miller has more than 20 years of extensive experience in the banking industry where he specializes in educating customers of diverse ages and backgrounds on various banking products and services. His career in banking has seen him in a number of significant roles including as a Branch Manager and Business Development Officer. Miller most recently worked for Bank of America as a Business Banker, where he was recognized for exceeding lending goals as well as his diverse lending solutions.

"Colonial is excited to add Troy to our growing Commercial Banking Division," said Brent Davis, DFW Commercial Bank President. "Troy has a long history of success in business banking, receiving multiple distinctions for his contributions and ability to grow business. We look forward to his experience as we continue to grow our Commercial Lending footprint across North Texas."

About Colonial

Founded in 1952 as Fort Worth Mortgage Corporation, today Colonial is a national, multi-service financial institution headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. A federally chartered thrift, Colonial is one of the largest servicers of residential mortgage loans in the United States, with a servicing portfolio of $24 Billion. Colonial operates three mortgage origination divisions, Colonial National Mortgage, a leading retail mortgage lender; CU Members Mortgage, which provides mortgage services credit unions nationwide; and Community Bankers Mortgage, which provides mortgage origination and servicing to community banks as well as a network of eight consumer/commercial banks located throughout North Central Texas. It is also affiliated with Colonial Life Insurance Company of Texas, DuBose & Associates Insurance and Colonial Lloyds. The privately held company provides a full array of personal and business financial products and originates approximately $1.5 billion in FHA, VA, Jumbo, conventional, condo and innovative single close construction loans annually. For additional information, please visit GoColonial.com.

SOURCE Colonial Savings, F.A.

