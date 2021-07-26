Troy Products Announces Acquisition of Prisoner Transport Systems

PTS brings two patents that improve on the industry-standard prisoner transport seat. PTS's form-fitting transport seat design offers more space for easier detainee insertion and officer rescue situations. The seat features a recessed design to more comfortably accommodate the arms of a detainee, and the exclusive polymer blend makes the area easy to clean. Stronger, cleaner, and safer than competitors' available options, PTS's design will be a strong addition to Troy's existing industry-leading lineup of public safety vehicle equipment.

The acquisition serves to strengthen Troy Products' presence in the United States while expanding their vehicle accessories offering for public safety and public utility fleet partners with comprehensive prisoner transport systems. Product offerings from PTS include police vehicle partitions, transport seats, window guards, seatbelt systems, door caps, floor pans, and more. Troy Products is excited to continue offering the same high-quality products and customer experience to customers, now with an expanded product selection.

Guy Gardner, division head at PTS, will be joining Troy's product development engineering team to continue creating top-tier public safety vehicle accessory products.

About Troy Products:

Since 1991, Troy Products has been designing and manufacturing products for use in public safety vehicle applications with great emphasis on safety, comfort, convenience, and aesthetics. Primary markets include public safety agencies (police, sheriff, fire, etc.), federal agencies, military, utility companies, SWAT, and many others. Troy offers many standard designs and works with public service agencies to design custom products guaranteed to meet their specific operational needs. With on-site engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Troy Products is a single source that provides its customers with the largest assortment of public safety vehicle accessory products in the marketplace. You can learn more about Troy Products at https://troyproducts.com .

SOURCE Troy Products