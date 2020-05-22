Troy University Offers Free Online Leadership Course

TROY, Ala., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Troy University, a public university whose main campus is in Troy, Alabama, announced today that it will be making its class Leadership 101 available online for free to anyone.

This course's content will equip students to thrive in a post-pandemic world, regardless of where they are now in their lives and careers. It will explore personal development, leadership style and action, cultural diversity and current events, all through the lens of effective leadership. The course will be taught by some of Troy University's most well-known faculty including Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., Chancellor; Dr. Dionne Rosser-Mims, Dean of the College of Education; Dr. Kerry Palmer, Associate Dean of the College of Education and Dr. John Kline, Executive Director of the Institute for Leadership Development. To register, please visit troy.edu/leadership.

"Thomas Jefferson said, 'The preservation of our democracy will require leaders of ability, integrity and vision.' That has never been truer than in today's world, and we believe that universities must lead that charge," Dr. Hawkins said. "We are responsible for building the leaders of tomorrow and that is something we do not take lightly. Troy University is nationally recognized for its online education. This is a wonderful, free introduction to all that TROY has to offer."

The online class will be offered free of charge in two identical four-week sessions, starting on June 1 and July 1. Students can pick the session that works best with their schedules and study at home at their own pace, which is increasingly relevant during the COVID-19 crisis.

U.S. News and World Report ranked Troy University among the nation's best for its online bachelor's programs and recognized many of the University's online programs in its national rankings. The publication also recognized TROY as being among the top 30 public universities in the South and ranked the University in the top 15 of its "Most Innovative Schools" list. Additionally, TROY has been ranked among the "Best Universities in the Southeast" by The Princeton Review for 15 consecutive years.

The course is free and open to anyone and does not require enrollment in TROY to participate. For students who enroll in Fall 2020 or Term 1 2020 at TROY, this course can lead to three credit hours as a general elective or minor course. For academic credit, students must pass a challenge exam at the end of the course. Current TROY students who participate must have less than 15 hours of Troy University credit to receive academic credit for this free class.

Anyone interested can enroll at troy.edu/leadership. There is no enrollment cap, and the course, exam and all course materials are free. There is no textbook required for the course, eliminating another potential financial hurdle for students.

About Troy University

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 20,000-plus students and more than 160,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Alabama, campus enjoy a traditional college experience while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Alabama, as well as at other locations around the world and online.

Economic Impact

Troy University has a $1.3 billion annual economic impact on the state of Alabama and offers more than 225 undergraduate and graduate programs and concentrations.

