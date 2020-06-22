Troy University To Offer Second Free Online Leadership Course

TROY, Ala., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Troy University, a public university based in Troy, Alabama, will be offering a second session of its newest online course, Leadership 101, free to anyone.

The second session of the online class will begin July 1, and enrollment is currently open at troy.edu/leadership. There is no enrollment cap and the course, exam and all course materials are free. The class is structured to enable students to work around their schedule and study at home at their own pace.

The first class, which began on June 1, had the largest enrollment of any class the university had offered before.

"When the number of students enrolled in the free online leadership class exceeded 1,400, we knew we had answered what was clearly a real need in our nation," said Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., Chancellor of Troy University. "Troy University's mission is building tomorrow's global leaders and this course is an excellent first step for many students."

The course content is designed to equip students to thrive in a post-pandemic world, regardless of where they are now in their lives or careers. It explores personal development, leadership style and action, cultural diversity and current events, all through the lens of effective leadership. The course is taught by some of Troy University's most well-known faculty, including Dr. Hawkins; Dr. Dionne Rosser-Mims, Dean of the College of Education; Dr. Kerry Palmer, Associate Dean of the College of Education and Dr. John Kline, Executive Director of the Institute for Leadership Development.

The course does not require enrollment in the University to participate, but can lead to three credit hours as a general elective or minor course for students who enroll in Fall 2020 or Term 1 at TROY. To count for academic credit, students must pass a challenge exam at the end of the course. Current TROY students who participate must have less than 15 hours of Troy University credit to receive academic credit for the class.

The move to offer the class free of charge is part of the University's ongoing commitment to reduce student debt, reflected in the recent decision to freeze undergraduate and graduate tuition for the second year in a row.

"We know that many of our students and their families are facing economic hardships. It is important that tuition costs not be a deterrent to education," Dr. Hawkins said. "With student debt in America approaching $1.7 trillion, we want to make the university experience affordable for the students we serve."

U.S. News and World Report ranked Troy University among the nation's best for its online bachelor's programs and recognized many of the University's online programs in its national rankings. The publication also recognized TROY as being among the top 30 public universities in the South and ranked the University in the top 15 of its "Most Innovative Schools" list. Additionally, TROY has been ranked among the "Best Universities in the Southeast" by The Princeton Review for 15 consecutive years.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 20,000-plus students and more than 160,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Alabama, campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Alabama, as well as at other locations around the world and online.

Troy University has a $1.3 billion annual economic impact on the state of Alabama and offers a wide selection of award-winning academic programs designed to put students on the path to career success.

