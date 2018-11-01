TroyGould Attorneys Among "Best Lawyers in America" for Biotechnology and Life Sciences, Other Disciplines

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Five TroyGould attorneys are recognized in the latest edition of Best Lawyers in America , including the firm's Managing Partner, Sanford Hillsberg.

"It's an honor to be recognized within our areas of expertise, especially when such recognition comes from our peers in the profession," said Hillsberg, who has played a strategic role with a number of pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences companies, and was one of the few attorneys in Los Angeles recognized in the practice area of Biotechnology and Life Sciences Law.

Other TroyGould attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers include Peter Selvin, Commercial Litigation; Marc Brown, Mergers & Acquisitions; David L. Ficksman , Securities/Capital Markets Law; and Christopher Lilly, Labor and Employment.

Selvin has more than 30 years of experience handling insurance coverage and international litigation. He represents insurers and national corporations in high-stakes civil disputes in a variety of commercial and business settings around the United States.

Brown has represented publicly traded companies, privately held companies and agricultural cooperatives in various corporate, securities and regulatory law matters, including mergers and acquisitions, public and private securities, executive compensation and agricultural cooperatives.

Ficksman's practice focuses on securities, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and domestic and international corporate finance. He has been active for many years in taking public in the U.S. a number of companies whose principal operations are in China, and has represented these companies as U.S. securities and corporate counsel.

Lilly has extensive trial, arbitration, and appellate experience in employment litigation, as well as securities, entertainment, consumer class actions and first amendment matters.

TroyGould is an innovative, mid-sized firm that uses creative and cost-effective means to help its clients achieve their goals. The firm's clients range from start-ups to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries, including life sciences, real estate, technology, entertainment/media, financial services, manufacturing, food and beverage, consumer products, health care and natural resources. For more information, visit TroyGould.com .

