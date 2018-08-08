TroyGould Mourns The Passing of William D. Gould

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The TroyGould family is mourning the loss of one of its name members, William D. Gould, who passed away on August 6 at age 79 from complications due to Multiple Myeloma.

Gould was a pillar of the Los Angeles legal community. He was named by Best Lawyers in America as the "2012 Los Angeles Mergers and Acquisitions Law Lawyer of the Year." He was a rising star from the moment he arrived in 1986 from O'Melveny, where he had been the youngest-ever attorney on that firm's management committee. Gould's specialties included, among other things, advising boards of directors of public companies, and with other members of the Firm he authored the book, "Advising and Defending Corporate Directors and Officers."

"He was an enormously successful transactional lawyer and always the smartest person in the room, but his biggest weapon was his charm," said TroyGould Managing Member Sandy Hillsberg. "He made everyone in the room feel good and motivated them to work together toward a resolution."

Gould, a Los Angeles native, graduated from Loyola High School, got his Bachelor's from Loyola University of Los Angeles, and was first in his class and editor of the Law Review at University of California, Los Angeles School of Law (Graduated 1963). In anticipation of his future retirement, Gould had in recent years shifted more of the day-to-day work for his clients to other attorneys in the Firm and had focused on strategic matters for those clients as well as growth and development matters for the Firm.

Among his interests were horse racing, college basketball, international travel (especially to Panama), and music – so it was quite a thrill for him when his oldest son, Billy Gould, made it big as the bassist for Faith No More. Gould even traveled a bit with his son's band when it toured internationally. Gould and James Murphy (of Jimmy's Restaurant in Beverly Hills) also produced a musical passion project of their own: "Chaplin: The Musical," which reached Broadway in 2012.

Gould kept working into his last days. He is survived by wife Mary Ann; sons Billy (Margaret), Kenney (Deirdre), Patrick (Marissa) and Gregory (Jennifer); daughters Elizabeth and Molly Kublicki (Nick); and 12 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 504 North Roxbury in Beverly Hills on Monday, August 13 at 10:00 a.m. (Rosary will be held at Good Shepherd on Sunday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m.) The burial will be private.

