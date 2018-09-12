TRR's Award-Winning Warrior Camp® Program For Military Veterans Is Finalizing September Enrollment, And It's Free

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trauma and Resiliency Resources (TRR) invites ALL combat veterans who are at risk for suicide, to participate in our acclaimed Warrior Camp® program. It's FREE and our upcoming September 30 - October 7 program is still open to participants. Warrior Camp® is designed specifically for active military and veterans of all eras, to heal the traumas of war, both PTSD and Moral Injury; to prevent suicide, enhance resilience and support force preservation.

One army infantry unit was losing more soldiers to suicide, after returning home, than they did in Iraq in 2007-8. One of the soldiers, from that unit, wrote to us after completing our program to say:

"On the way to NY my plane hit some turbulence and my first thought was, "Oh, good. Maybe this is it". On my way home after the program my plane hit some turbulence and my thought was – "Oh, shit. I don't want to die."

This is what happens when warriors' deepest pain - their Moral Injury - is repaired. The will to live emerges. We bring warriors ALL THE WAY HOME - both active and reserve; and veterans of all eras.

TRR's Fall Warrior Camp® program, to be held in Warwick, NY will be the third program conducted in this community, brought back with the strong and ongoing support from The Warwick Conference Center, Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center, the Warwick Valley VFW and many local businesses.

Warrior Camp® combines very specific, and successful, therapies in the context of community: twice-daily EMDR therapy, EAGALA-model Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, yoga, narrative writing and Native American sweat lodge.

The Fall 2018 Warrior Camp® program is TRR's 12th and there have been no suicides post programs, as well as a 99% program completion rate. Military Medicine published clinical data collected during the first 9 programs in May 2018.

Trauma and Resiliency Resources, Inc. (TRR) is a 501c3 public charity based in New York. Its mission is to assist military veterans, first responders and other public service workers challenged by service-related and line-of-duty traumatic experiences.

For more information about TRR or how you can help, please contact Eva Usadi at (646) 494-4843 or email support@trrhelp.org

