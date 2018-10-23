TRT Holdings, Inc. To Maintain Ownership And Reinvest In Gold's Gym

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRT Holdings, Inc., the majority shareholder of Gold's Gym since 2004, says that it has chosen to retain its ownership and reinvest in the iconic brand, and has brought back former Chief Information Officer Adam Zeitsiff to the company in a new role as president and CEO, effective immediately.

TRT had announced in July of 2018 it would explore a possible sale of the company.

"As we worked through the exploratory process of selling the brand, we continued to see growth opportunities for Gold's Gym in a number of areas within the fitness industry," said TRT Holdings President Blake Rowling. "After carefully considering our options, we felt that we would be leaving too much value on the table by selling the company today."

As president and CEO, Zeitsiff, who held the position of CIO for Gold's Gym from 2016 to 2018, will continue to focus the company on industry-leading digital innovation, franchising and growth.

"Adam's entrepreneurial background, hands-on leadership style, passion for the fitness industry and proven ability to execute on accelerated growth plans makes him the perfect fit to lead the brand's evolution going forward," Rowling said.

As CIO, Zeitsiff spearheaded digital innovations such as the development and launch of GOLD'S AMPTM, the first digital personal training app from a brick-and-mortar gym.

"I am passionate about our iconic brand and about leading this team of talented, committed and caring people," said Zeitsiff. "We have a strong vision for the future of this company and will be laser-focused on partnering with our global franchise community to continue to grow the brand and expand our worldwide prominence in the fitness industry."

Former Gold's Gym CEO Brandon Bean has left the company.

"We are grateful for everything that Brandon has done for Gold's Gym and the TRT organization over the last 12 years," said Rowling. "He has been instrumental in many areas of our business and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

About TRT Holdings, Inc.

Dallas-based TRT Holdings is a large, diversified private holding company that owns Omni Hotels & Resorts and Gold's Gym, as well as numerous other public and private investments.

About Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority since 1965. From its beginning as a small gym in Venice, California, Gold's Gym has grown into a global icon with more than 700 locations serving 3 million people across six continents each day. Featuring personalized transformation plans, state-of-the-art equipment, certified personal trainers, a diverse group exercise program and a supportive, motivating environment, Gold's Gym delivers the most dynamic fitness experience in the industry. The Gold's Gym experience recently expanded to include BOOTCAMP group training as well as GOLD'S STUDIO® – which gives members access to boutique-style classes like GOLD'S FIT®, GOLD'S BURN™ and GOLD'S CYCLE™, all under the same roof – along with GOLD'S AMP™, the first digital personal training app from a brick and mortar gym. More than a gym, Gold's Gym combines coaching, community and more than 50 years of fitness expertise to help people around the world achieve their potential through fitness. For more information, visit www.goldsgym.com or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

