TRT's 2018 World Forum to be Held at Swissotel, Istanbul on 3 - 4 October Under the Theme "Envisioning Peace & Security in a Fragmented World"

TRT World Forum 2018 will bring together over six hundred guests from all over the world including leading policy-makers, academics, journalists and leading experts to discuss and provide solutions for the most pressing global issues of our time with the aim of working towards global peace and prosperity.

Following the resounding success of last year's inaugural TRT World Forum, this year will continue the aspiration to engage with the most pressing global challenges of our time by building on, and highlighting lessons learned through the inaugural Forum.

Those providing their expertise over the two days include former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, former British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw, World Economic Forum President Børge Brende, former Croatian president Ivo Josipovic, UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura, renowned journalist Rageh Omaar, CEO of the Thomson Reuters Foundation Monique Villa and first female Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Hina Rabbani.

TRT World Forum 2018 will provide a platform for academics, journalists, politicians and members of civil society to discuss, analyse and increase understanding of the conflicts that continue to characterize the world's current socio-political situation.

From the legacy of the First World War, to counter-terrorism strategies, the future of the European Union and the age of New Media, TRT World Forum 2018 will provide a platform for relevant actors in their respective fields to debate crucial matters and collectively offer actionable strategies for a world in disarray.

About TRT World

Turkey's first English broadcasting international news platform was launched in 2015 with headquarters in Istanbul and four newsrooms including an extensive global bureau network covering major regions and hot spots.

