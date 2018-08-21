Tru by Hilton Breaks Ground in Burlington, North Carolina

" We are excited to bring the first Tru by Hilton to the area and to open our second Hilton hotel in Burlington," said Trevor Walden, Vice President of Operations for Parks Hospitality Group. "Tru by Hilton will provide a great option for cost-conscious travelers looking for a great stay and ideal location."

Tru by Hilton properties feature the amenities and experiences that matter most to guests, including comfortable beds, smaller, more efficiently designed rooms with a mobile desk, large bathrooms with premium bath amenities, top-rate in-room entertainment, a complimentary build-your-own "Top It" breakfast bar with hot items, a 2,880-square-foot lobby with areas for guests to work, play games, eat and lounge, and a 24/7 "Eat. & Sip." market with gourmet snacks and drinks, including single-serve wine and beer. The tech-savvy hotels feature mobile check-in, Digital Key, free WiFi, remote printing, a social media wall, lobby tablets and accessibility to outlets everywhere. Additionally, Tru by Hilton properties offer fitness centers that leverage the latest fitness trends including barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear.

Tru by Hilton Burlington will participate in Hilton Honors®, the award-winning loyalty program serving more nearly 85 million members. Hilton Honors offers members exclusive benefits and more ways to redeem points than any other guest loyalty program. More information about Tru by Hilton can be found at www.trubyhilton.com. Media may access high-resolution renderings and more at newsroom.hilton.com/trubyhilton.

More information about our ownership can be found at www.parkshotels.com.

About Tru by Hilton

Tru by Hilton is a game-changing hotel brand providing a simplified and spirited approach that is grounded in value for business and leisure travelers. The brand is modern and functional, offering social connectivity with reimagined public spaces, including an open lobby comprised of four areas where guests can work, play, lounge, and eat. Designed to appeal cross-generationally, guests enjoy complimentary amenities, including a free, build-your-own 'Top It' breakfast with both healthy and indulgent items, coffee, and tea; smaller, more modern, and efficiently designed guestrooms with a rolling desk and oversized windows for natural light; a multifunctional fitness center; and fast WiFi. Premium snacks, light meal options and single-serve wine and beer are available for purchase at the 24/7 Eat. & Sip. market. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more at www.trubyhilton.com or newsroom.hilton.com/trubyhilton, and connect with Tru by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Parks Hospitality Group

Parks Hospitality Group owns and manages seven hotels in North Carolina and Tennessee employing over 300 associates. We currently have multiple hotels under development in Asheville and Burlington, North Carolina; as well as, Greenville and Columbia, South Carolina. We are proud franchise partners with Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Hilton Worldwide and Marriott International. For more information please visit www.parkshotels.com.

