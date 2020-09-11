Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley Hires Stacie Harper as General Manager and Madisen Kellogg as Sales Manager

The 92-room Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley will be the first hotel managed by Commonwealth Hotels in the Pacific Northwest. "We are excited to add the Tru Spokane Valley to the Commonwealth family of hotels," Brian Fry, President, said. "Their combined knowledge of the area and proven history of delivering superior service will ensure our hotel serves the community for years to come."

Harper joins Commonwealth Hotels with an illustrious career that spans over 30 years in the hospitality industry. She worked with major travel brands like Hilton, Choice Hotels, Stay Alfred Inc. and was most recently Vice President of Sales & Marketing at RimRock Consulting. Additionally, she served in an executive role at the historic Spokane Club. Stacie has a unique perspective on the industry in a rapidly changing environment. Her vast knowledge and experience will be a perfect fit alongside her new Sales Manager.

"I am thrilled to be joining forces with Hilton and Commonwealth Hotels to lead the efforts at the Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley! We will be creating an experience that's spirited, simplified and grounded in value, all within the walls of a high-tech hotel outfitted with the latest state-of-the art, touch-free technology. Our zest for life will create an atmosphere of high energy and fun so you'll never want to leave!"

Kellogg is also joining Commonwealth Hotels for the first time. A graduate of Eastern Washington University in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management, she has built an impressive resume early in her career. Kellogg previously worked for Hilton Garden Inn and most recently at the Oxford Suites Spokane Valley. Madisen's work ethic and drive for success will match perfectly with Harper's experience.

"I couldn't be happier to be joining the team at Commonwealth Hotels to represent the sales force for the Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley. This hotel will be an exceptional addition to the Spokane Valley market, and I feel honored to have the opportunity to work with Stacie and the team at Commonwealth to make it a success."

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 39 properties with over 5,000 rooms.

