Tru-Colour® Bandages Launches New Pocket Pack

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tru-Colour Products, LLC, a creator of diverse, skin-tone bandages for all skin types, announces the launch of its more-convenient Pocket Pack product.

Diversity in healing. A bandage made just for you.

The Pocket Pack, which is significantly smaller than Tru-Colour's current packaging, is developed to support today's always-mobile lifestyles; The Pocket Pack makes it easier to take Tru-Colour's bandages on-the-go. "It's sleeker, more modern, and will fit more easily into pant pockets, purses, bags, glove compartments, and more," says Mason Duling, Chief Design Officer and the lead innovator on the Pocket Pack. "Ever since we launched our first products, people have appreciated our sensible approach to packaging; we have always chosen to use flexible, re-sealable, tamper-resistant, weatherproof envelopes instead of crushable, cardboard boxes. But now, with the introduction of the Pocket Pack, we've made our products even better."

In addition to being smaller and easier to hold and store, the Pocket Pack has a perforated tear line at the top for simple opening, with a clear window on the back to make it even easier to see the exact shade of bandage before buying. "Retailers also appreciate the new design; it's easier for them to ship and stock because they take up less space," says Duling. Feedback from product testing has been excellent.

The product will be available September 1.

Consumers interested in learning more about the Pocket Pack or ordering any of Tru-Colour's products should visit trucolourbandages.com or find them on Amazon. Retailers, schools, and other organizations interested in buying larger orders should contact hello@trucolourbandages.com.

About Tru-Colour® Bandages

Since its founding in 2014, Tru-Colour has been focused on providing Diversity in Healing® by developing and marketing bandages that match a variety of skin-tones. Tru-Colour has been innovating with sensible and innovative products that embrace our belief in the beauty of the individual, while advancing the healing industry overall. Tru-Colour skin-tone bandages are available on Amazon.com, through trucolourbandages.com, and Target stores nationwide.

