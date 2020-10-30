MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru-D® SmartUVC, a market leader in UVC technology, has generated data showing its patented Sensor360® technology is effective for inactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on hard, nonporous surfaces. Tru-D SmartUVC is part of PDI Healthcare, a global leader in infection prevention products and solutions, and together the companies can now offer healthcare facilities a layered approach to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus through manual disinfection with Sani-Cloth® brand disinfectants and enhanced terminal virus inactivation with the Tru-D device.

Tru-D SmartUVC proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2; device demonstrated inactivation of the virus at distances up to 14 feet Tweet this Tru-D Device

An independent laboratory that performs environmental, food and life science testing for businesses, performed the efficacy testing. The testing demonstrated the Tru-D robot achieved 3 to 4 log 10 reduction of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at up to 14 feet in both direct and shadowed areas.

"These data validate our technology is highly effective at inactivating SARS-CoV-2 on hard, nonporous surfaces and reinforces our mission to help healthcare facilities provide the cleanest environment possible for both patients and staff," said Alice Brewer, MPH, CIC, FAPIC, clinical affairs director for Tru-D SmartUVC. "Our testing was conducted using actual SARS-CoV-2 virus as opposed to a surrogate to ensure the results reflected real-world situations."

The Tru-D device is the only portable UVC system on the market with patented Sensor360® technology, which calculates the precise dose of UVC energy needed to inactivate viruses in a room while compensating for room variables such as size, shape, surface reflectivity and contents. The device delivers a measured dose of UVC energy from a single location in the room, eliminating lingering pathogens in the space.

"Tru-D SmartUVC is proud to partner with hundreds of hospitals nationwide to help protect the integrity of their healthcare environments. Our past decades work of reducing risk for patients and staff is more important than ever as we work towards the new normal of healthcare consumers environmental hygiene expectations," Chuck Dunn, president of Tru-D SmartUVC, said. "While manual cleaning remains a critical part of disinfection, in one cycle, the Tru-D robot inactivates unwanted pathogens that may have been left behind."

The Tru-D robot is one way in which hospitals and health care facilities are elevating the level of care they provide to all patients. For more information, visit Tru-D.com.

About Tru-D

Only the Tru-D robot delivers an automated, measured dose of UVC light to consistently inactivate pathogens on hard, nonporous surfaces in a room during one cycle. Operating from one position in the room, the Tru-D pesticidal device ensures significant pathogen reduction on hard, nonporous surfaces in direct and shadowed areas. Validated by more than 20 independent studies, the Tru-D device's automated, measured dosing capabilities and real-time, usage-tracking features make it one of the most advanced UVC systems available. www.tru-d.com

About PDI

At PDI, we never forget who we are all working for. That's why we offer a broad range of evidence-based, market leading Interventional Care, Environment of Care, and Patient Care solutions, all designed to help reduce preventable infections, control healthcare costs, and ultimately help save lives. It's all part of our passion to Be The Difference®, every day. www.pdihc.com

