Tru-D SmartUVC to Exhibit and Attend APIC 2019 Conference

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) is the leading professional association for infection preventionists (IPs) with more than 15,000 members. Its mission is to create a safer world through the prevention of infections, which is achieved by the provision of better care to promote better health at a lower cost. Each year, APIC delivers the largest annual conference of infection preventionists from across the U.S., and Tru-D invites the more than 2,500 attendees to stop by its booth #1031.

Health care-associated infections, or HAIs, are infections that patients receive while in the care of a health care environment, that was neither present nor developing when original treatment began. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on any given day, about one in 31 hospital patients has at least one HAI. More than 700,000 people become infected annually, costing hospitals billions of dollars in cost reimbursements.

Used as an adjunct to manual cleaning, Tru-D provides disinfection from one placement in the room and calculates one, measured UVC dose. Using its patented Sensor360 technology, Tru-D analyzes the unique makeup of each room including size, shape and contents to deliver the precise dose of UVC needed for enhanced room disinfection.

"Tru-D is dedicated to making hospital environments cleaner for both patients and staff," Alice Brewer, MPH, CIC, Clinical Affairs Director for Tru-D SmartUVC, said. "Tru-D works closely with hospitals' infection prevention teams to build successful UVC enhanced disinfection programs that may help to improve patient outcomes."

For more information and links to independent studies, visit Tru-D.com/studies.

About Tru-D SmartUVC

Only Tru-D delivers one automated, measured dose of UVC light to consistently disinfect a room during one cycle. Operating from one placement in the room, Tru-D provides significant pathogen reduction in direct and shadowed areas. Validated by more 20 independent studies, Tru-D's automated, measured dosing capabilities and real-time usage-tracking features make it one of the most advanced UVC disinfection systems available. To learn more, visit tru-d.com.

