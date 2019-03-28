Tru Optik Announces Agreement with Oracle Data Cloud to Make Oracle Audience Data Available to OTT/CTV Advertisers

STAMFORD, Conn., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Optik, a leading audience intelligence and data-management platform (DMP) across over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV), today announced an agreement with Oracle Data Cloud to make Oracle's audience data available for OTT/CTV campaigns through Tru Optik's OTT Data Marketplace. Tru Optik is the first DMP focused on the OTT/CTV market to integrate Oracle Data Cloud audiences.

The OTT Data Marketplace is synced to Tru Optik's OTT Household Graph of more than 75 million homes, representing over 90 percent of U.S. viewers of ad-supported OTT content. Tru Optik clients – including demand-side platforms, supply-side platforms and publishers – will have access to Oracle's data for audience building across their CTV and OTT inventory.

"It is humbling to be the first connected TV-focused data management platform to build an integrated audience solution with Oracle Data Cloud," said Andre Swanston, CEO of Tru Optik. "This is a huge step forward for the entire TV industry. Oracle Data Cloud's audience will give us the ability to leverage the best of digital advertising capabilities to make TV more valuable and performance-driven."

At a time when legacy online advertising platforms are scrambling to adapt their technologies to CTV, many are taking shortcuts by targeting CTV households using individual-level data, collected from portable devices such as cell phones and laptops. This "apples & oranges" approach mischaracterizes households, leading to targeting inaccuracies. It can also result in the same user being associated with multiple households (because their portable devices are active away from home), further eroding targeting accuracy.

Tru Optik's "OTT first" approach is anchored in household-level signals – including CTV device signatures – that ensure high-fidelity targeting and measurement across all OTT screens. A notable feature of Tru Optik's system is that it also works in reverse. Consumers can opt out, via OptOut.TV, from receiving interest-based or behaviorally-targeted OTT advertising from Tru Optik clients and partners across all OTT devices in a home.

"Oracle Data Cloud wants to allow our data to help advertisers reach the right consumers across every channel, platform, and device, so we're delighted to work with Tru Optik to integrate our data across their OTT/CTV platform," said Chris Langel, Vice President, Partnerships, for Oracle Data Cloud. "Forward thinking marketers can now use Oracle's leading data assets to reach their current and potential customers across the platforms and publishers who use Tru Optik's DMP."

About Tru Optik

Tru Optik powers over-the-top (OTT)/connected TV (CTV) advertising, enabling brands and media companies to target specific audiences efficiently at scale, as well as to measure and evaluate the performance of OTT campaigns. The Company's OTT Marketing Cloud and its measurement, validation, and attribution solutions are built specifically to leverage the power of OTT, working across hardware and publishers.

Credited with leading the way to standardizing the OTT ad sector, Tru Optik is the preferred partner for many of the world's largest media companies, brands, and agencies. The Company is a founding member of OptOut.TV, ensuring that consumers have options when it comes to OTT/CTV advertising targeting.

About Oracle Data Cloud

Oracle Data Cloud brings together data and technology to help digital advertising companies drive better business outcomes across more than 100 countries. Used by 199 out of AdAge's 200 largest advertisers, our Audience, Context and Measurement solutions give marketers the data and tools needed for every stage of the marketing journey, from audience planning to data management, brand safety, fraud protection, contextual relevance, viewability confirmation, and ROI measurement. Oracle Data Cloud combines the leading technologies and talent from Oracle's acquisitions of AddThis, BlueKai, Crosswise, Datalogix, Grapeshot, and Moat.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

