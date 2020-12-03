TRU Precious Metals Corp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 8th

FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF), focused on assembling a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, today announced that the Co-Founder and CEO, Joel Freudman, along with Exploration Advisor Barry Greene, P.Geo, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th.

DATE: December 8, 2020 TIME: 4pm Eastern Standard Time LINK: https://bit.ly/3f2vL7P

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Focusing on precious metals – gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Acquisition of more-advanced exploration-stage projects in the region, for exploration upside and potential resale.

100% acquisition of drill ready Twilite Gold Project announced Nov. 10, 2020 : Highlights from historical exploration include:

Discovery prospect -- selected grab samples containing visible gold returned values up to 202 grams per tonne Au in a zone of quartz veining and silicification; channel samples returned 3.48 g/t Au and 5.3 g/t Au in a contiguous 1.0 m sample across the widest portion of the vein.

sample across the widest portion of the vein.

Spring pit prospect -- diamond drill hole TL-99-10 intersected 5.1 g/t Au over 5.8 m , from 14.2 m to 20 m depth.

, from to depth. Option agreement for highly prospective Rolling Pond Property announced November 19, 2020 :

The Rolling Pond property is in a highly prospective area along the western edge of the Mt. Peyton intrusive suite in central Newfoundland and shares its southeast border with New Found Gold's Queensway project.

Qualified Person

Dean Fraser, P.Geo. is a qualified person as defined by the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101, who has previously reviewed and approved the contents and technical disclosures in this press release. Mr. Fraser is the Technical Advisor to the Company and owns securities of the Company.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp

TRU seeks unique value-creation opportunities and is currently assembling a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRU" and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ''TRUIF"

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to acquiring, exploring, and monetizing Twilite and the Company's other mineral exploration investments in Newfoundland. These statements are based on numerous assumptions that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: the exploration or monetization potential and specifically Twilite; challenges in identifying, structuring, and executing additional investments and acquisitions, on favourable terms or at all; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities and investments in the mineral exploration sector; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and precious metals prices; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

