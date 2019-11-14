TRUCE Software to Host Live Webinar Featuring Acclaimed Leaders in Device Distraction Initiatives

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUCE Software, the global leader in contextual mobile device management technology, today announced its live webinar taking place Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. (CST) titled, "Hacking Distraction." Nir Eyal, the bestselling author of "Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products" and "Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life" will join Rick Frawley, former chief legal officer at Ferrellgas Partners, to discuss managing and combating device distraction in our personal and professional lives.

Eyal, former professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and Hasso Plattner Institute of Design, brings to the discussion a wealth of expertise and perspective regarding the hidden psychology behind distraction. The acclaimed author, whose work can be found in Harvard Business Review, The Atlantic, TechCrunch and Psychology Today, will analyze and define the root of modern distraction and lay out four key strategies to becoming more focused in and outside of the workplace.

Frawley served as chief legal officer for Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., the nation's second largest propane company, for nearly 10 years and is now managing partner at The Law Offices of Rick Frawley, LLC. During the session, he'll uncover his experience leading a high-stakes company in a society often dominated by device distraction and his journey championing solutions to protect employees and the communities they served. His take on policy, change management and employee empowerment will be central topics.

"Having such prominent voices in leadership and management join us to explore and educate the public on a matter so important to TRUCE is an honor," said Kathleen Finato, chief marketing officer, TRUCE Software. "We want business leaders and employees to understand that technology is not the root of distraction, and that it can actually be used to solve the problems it helped create. In the right context, mobile devices have immeasurable power in the workplace, and this event will open that dialogue."

A speaker Q&A will take place during the 60-minute interactive session and all attendees will receive a free copy of "Indistractable: How to Control Your Attention and Choose Your Life." To register, click here.

About TRUCE Software

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the first Mobile Device Management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to temporarily suspend distracting mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 100,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide.

Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, Ill. with research and development in Baton Rouge, La. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com.

