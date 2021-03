Trucept Adds Robbe to Board of Directors

The attorney's namesake law firm specializes in the representation of clients within mergers and acquisitions, public securities, complex finance, aviation, and transportation and logistics. This wide range of experience will benefit Trucept as the company continues its expansion in multiple markets.

"We're thrilled to have Fletcher join our Board of Directors," said Chairman, Brian Bonar. "Securities law requires that independent members be seated on the board and he will help oversee management's progress on the audit of Trucept's financials," Bonar added.

Robbe is pleased with the appointment as well and looks forward to working to grow the company. "I'm excited to be a part of this opportunity and I hope to help Trucept become an even bigger player in multiple marketplaces," he said.

Robbe graduated from California State University Northridge with a B.A. in Political Science and received his J.D. at Southwestern University School of Law. He was admitted to the state bar of California in 1975 and formed Fletcher Robbe and Associates in 1975 which became Fletcher Robbe International Attorneys at Law in 1980. Robbe is admitted to the U.S. Federal District Court, Central District of California and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit. He is also a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

About Trucept Inc.

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses and increasing efficiency, Trucept tackles a variety of important administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. The company offers expert business services in the form of payroll, human resources and management, employee benefits, accounting support, safety and risk management, and marketing and technology services. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit https://truceptservices.com.

