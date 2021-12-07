Truck Bedliners Market to Grow by USD 1.10 billion | Growing Sales of Pickup Trucks to Drive Growth | Technavio

Some of the primary growth drivers for the truck bedliners market are the growing sales of pickup trucks, increasing availability of truck accessories offered by OEMs, and rising uptake of spray-on bedliners. The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.10 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market posted a year-over-year growth rate of 6.94% in 2021.

Regional Analysis

52% of the growth will originate from North America .

of the growth will originate from . The US and Canada are the key markets for the truck bedliners market in North America .

are the key markets for the truck bedliners market in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.

than the growth of the market in , APAC, , , and MEA. The high adoption of pickup trucks will drive the truck bedliners market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more information about the contribution of each region, View Our Free Sample

Notes:

The truck bedliners market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The truck bedliners market is segmented by type (drop-in and spray-on) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA).

, APAC, , , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Carlisle Polyurethane Systems, DualLiner LLC, Eastern Polymer Group Public Co. Ltd., Fabick Inc., LINE-X LLC, Rust-Oleum Corp., Speedokote LLC Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Co., Truck Hero Inc., and U-POL Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Heavy-duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market: The heavy-duty trucks on-board diagnostics system market has been segmented by weight rating (Class 8 and Class 7) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The heavy-duty trucks on-board diagnostics system market has been segmented by weight rating (Class 8 and Class 7) and geography ( , APAC, , , and MEA). Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market: The heavy-duty truck suspension system market has been segmented by gross vehicle weight rating (class 8 and class 7) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Truck Bedliners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.94 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Carlisle Polyurethane Systems, DualLiner LLC, Eastern Polymer Group Public Co. Ltd., Fabick Inc., LINE-X LLC, Rust-Oleum Corp., Speedokote LLC Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Co., Truck Hero Inc., and U-POL Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio