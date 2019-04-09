Truck Driver Input Needed on Truck Parking Information Systems

ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today launched an online survey to solicit professional driver input on preferences for data formats and delivery mechanisms of truck parking availability information. This data collection is part of ATRI's 2019 top priority research topic to standardize truck parking information systems based on driver preferences.

ATRI initially surveyed drivers on this topic at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville last month where over 300 drivers completed surveys. The online survey launched today will provide drivers who were not able to attend MATS the opportunity to provide input on this topic. The lack of available truck parking continues to rank as a top industry issue in ATRI's annual industry survey and in 2018 was the number two issue for drivers after the Hours-of-Service rules.

ATRI's research findings will provide states and private sector entities providing truck parking information with the driver-preferred data formats and methods of information delivery.

Drivers can provide confidential input on truck parking information systems by clicking here. ATRI will collect driver responses on the truck parking survey through the end of May.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system. Visit ATRI online at TruckingResearch.org.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

