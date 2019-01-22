Truck Drivers Compete to Join Team of Elite Industry Ambassadors

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations welcomed 33 professional truck drivers to the final round of the America's Road Team selection process.

"The selection process looks at not only the professional merits of these drivers, but also their passion for the industry and how we can work to improve its image," said veteran America's Road Team Captain Steve Fields, professional truck driver for YRC Freight. "As a mentor and longtime Captain, it's my responsibility to make sure my small group of finalists treats this as much a professional experience as a personal one and to use all their skills to highlight their strengths.

The finalists entered the last stage of the nomination process in October when the field was narrowed down to this elite group of 33 truck drivers. They will converge on Arlington from every corner of the country, representing every size carrier and route length, and as such serving as a reflection of the diversity offered throughout the trucking industry. The finalists will use their unique experiences and skills to present themselves to a panel of judges, including trucking executives and trade press, and express their knowledge of the industry, their skills in effective communication around safety and transportation, and their overall safe-driving record.

This group of finalists represents more than 90.3 million miles of safe-driving, 931 years of professional truck driving experience, and dozens of truck driving awards at the national, state, and local level. They are pastors, first responders, Trucker Buddies and overall role models within their communities.

"We have a great group of finalists this year, and it will be a very strong field to select from for this new team," said ATA Senior Advisor and Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs Elisabeth Barna. "They all bring so many strengths and do so much to promote a positive image of safety and the industry as a whole. No matter who is selected, they all will continue to be wonderful ambassadors to the industry."

The final round of judging for America's Road Team is scheduled for January 27-29 in Arlington, Virginia. The 2019-2020 America's Road Team will be announced on January 29 during a ceremony on Capitol Hill.

To be nominated to serve as an America's Road Team Captain, professional truck drivers must be employed or leased to an ATA member company. Each nominee should have an excellent safety record, and should demonstrate an ability to communicate his or her commitment to safety and passion for the industry. Nominees should also portray a positive image of the professional truck driver in all that they do.

Finalists for the 2019-2020 America's Road Team are:

Ronald Baird, Hoffman Transportation/G&D Trucking; Thorntown, Ind.

William C. Bennett III, UPS Freight; Maytown, Penn.

Dale Brenaman, UPS Freight; Stamping Ground, Ky.

Sammy Brewster, ABF Freight; Powder Springs, Ga.

Jorge Chavez, Jetco Delivery; Houston, Texas

Timothy Chelette, Big G Express; Murfreesboro, Tenn.

James Clark, Penske Logistics; Otter Lake, Mich.

April Coolidge, Walmart Transportation; Mint Hill, N.C.

Scott Davis, ABF Freight; Kearney, Mo.

Jesse Wayne Dennis, Prime Inc; Springfield, Mo.

Ken Duncan, Walmart Transportation; Gorham, Maine

Douglas Frombaugh, Fedex Freight; Carlisle, Penn.

William Goins, Old Dominion Freight Line; Cloverdale, Ind.

Billy Hambrick, Werner Enterprises; Yoder, Wyo.

Russell James, YRC Freight; Bonner, Mont.

Ronnie Luckadoo, UPS Freight; Forest City, N.C.

Gary Martin, Fedex Ground; Galt, Calif.

William McNamee, Carbon Express; Christopher, Ill.

Dave Peterson, Fedex Ground; Blaine, Minn.

Tina Peterson, Fedex Ground; Blaine, Minn.

Brian Petrovcic, ABF Freight; McAlisterville, Penn.

Robert Preston, Werner Enterprises; Winder, Ga.

Jeff Rose, YRC Freight; Creston, Ohio

Rodney Rutledge, Fedex Freight; La Union, N.M.

Richard Slack Jr., TWC Inc.; Savannah, Ga.

Theldorine Sova, Prime Inc.; Sacramento, Calif.

James Starr, Groendyke Transport Inc.; Wichita, Kan.

Clarence Taylor, Walmart Transportation; North Chesterfield, Va.

Ronald Vandermark, UPS Freight; Delran, N.J.

Paul Wahlster, Holland; Rolling Prairie, Ind.

Nicolette Weaver, Fedex Freight; New Bloomfield, Penn.

Todd Wilemon, ABF Freight; Fulton, Miss.

James Gragg Wilson, Fedex Freight; Reno, Nev.

The America's Road Team, sponsored by Volvo Trucks, is a national public outreach program led by a small group of professional truck drivers who share superior driving skills, remarkable safety records and a strong desire to spread the word about safety on the highway.www.americasroadteam.com.

